Something new under the sun for one Islander — solar panels on the roof

August means many things, including air conditioning units cranking, guzzling electricity and dollars. It’s a trade most are willing to make to stay cool.

But there’s at least one homeowner on Shelter Island who has saved both power and pennies — that mount up fast — this summer without sacrificing the comfort of a well air-conditioned home.

Peter Reich, his roof adorned with two neat rows of solar panels, spends about 15 cents for the same amount of energy as 22 cents worth of non-solar electricity, and he doesn’t even own the panels.

Through an arrangement similar to leasing, Mr. Reich — partners in Reich/Eklund Construction and a Town Councilman — pays the low rate for electricity from Ronkonkoma-based LevelSolar, which owns the hardware on his roof.

Plus, Mr. Reich’s total savings are expected to increase every year, as the price of fossil fuel-based energy is predicted to rise at a much faster rate than the price of solar energy.

If solar panels are so economical, why don’t we see them on every rooftop? Studies show that some people cite the appearance of the panels as a nonstarter, others the cost of maintenance. Mr. Reich was able to avoid any issues with both of these potential issues by choosing to “lease” rather than own the panels.

LevelSolar used Photoshop technology to show Mr. Reich exactly what the panels would look like on his roof before they were installed. With his roof at a perfect angle and no obstacles such as chimneys and pipes, the panels could be both neat and efficient.

As far as maintenance, any damage to the panels at any time will be repaired at no cost to Mr. Reich — again, because he doesn’t own them. Additionally, if there’s any damage to the roof beneath the units, LevelSolar will remove as many panels as is needed, store them for the duration of repairs, then reinstall them at a reasonable price.

Another deterrent for many to go solar is the large initial investment. Fortunately, there are many programs and opportunities that make solar energy even more affordable. The federal government, for example, offers “Green Retrofit” grants that help eligible homeowners afford to purchase and maintain renewable energy sources. The feds offers tax credits, as well, for eligible solar electric systems.

State and local governments also offer economic incentives, such as New York’s Sun Solar Photovalactics (PV) program that helps, according to its website — dec.ny.gov/energy/43231.html — to “reduce the installation costs of solar PV.”

Total solar energy utilized in the U.S. is miniscule compared to the vast use of non-renewable energy sources. However, more homeowners and companies alike are working to be more sustainable, and the renewable energy sectors are growing, particularly solar energy.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, “The U.S. installed 1,306 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaics (PV) in the first quarter of 2015 to reach 21.3 gigawatts (GW) of total installed capacity, enough to power 4.3 million American homes.”

These numbers are expected to continue to grow, especially considering both local and federal initiatives to reduce a carbon footprint and combat climate change. According to the New York Times, President Obama has rolled out a program to implement regulations that will shut down various coal plants and “create a boom in the production of wind and solar power.”

The Suffolk County government recently proposed a similar initiate, called “Climate Action Plan.”

Renewable energy activists have maintained for years that the impact of a mass transition to renewable energy sources is more than just environmental – it also affects politics, particularly American foreign policy. As America replaces non-renewable energy with sources such as wind and solar, the country will become less reliant on foreign oil powers.

But for all its environmental and political impact, solar power is still primarily an economic convenience for homeowners like Mr. Reich.

He’ll save around $10,000 over 20 years “for doing basically nothing,” he said with a laugh.