Shelter Island weathers early morning storm

The violent storm that rolled over and through the Island at about six a.m. left downed trees, limbs and wires in its wake and triggered calls to firefighters and fire police to report to the firehouses.

There were reports of scattered power outages caused by downed wires.

One firefighter at Center headquarters said getting through Silver Beach is like traveling through “a maze,” for all the downed trees and limbs.

Highway Department Superintendent Jay Car Jr. said the areas that took the brunt of the fast moving storm were on a line from Camp Quinipet to South Ferry, with many large trees blown down and limbs tangled in wires. At 8 a.m. his department was waiting for PSEG to arrive to supervise the work with downed wires, while crews cleared other debris, Mr. Card said. Fire police along with the Police Department were controlling traffic.