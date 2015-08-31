Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Brock, Allen, Kornblatt, Murphy, Sharp

Suzanne Brock

Suzanne Brock, 87, a longtime resident of Shelter Island Heights. died August 5, 2015 in Eastern Long Island Hospital, after a fall in her home.

Sue was born on June 17, 1928 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her parents moved to West Hollywood, California when she was two years old. She attended Hollywood High School and was a graduate of UCLA.

She began her career in New York City as a copywriter for Seventeen magazine and Glamour for four years. She then spent the rest of her career at Doyle Dane Bernbach advertising agency as a creative director.

Sue retired to her home on Shelter Island in 1983. She loved her life on the Island and was one of the founding members of Friends of Music and also an active member of the Garden Club of Shelter Island.

Her friends will remember her for her generosity, creativity and love of animals.

Her friends and family said they want to express their appreciation to her loving caregiver, Lolita, and for the care she received from Dr. Carter and the ICU nurses at the hospital.

Sue is survived by her loving sister, Patricia Bullen.

She was a remarkable woman and will be deeply missed.

As she wished, no memorial service will be held.

Richard R. Allen Jr.

Richard R. Allen Jr., 51, passed away Friday, August 21, 2015. He was the son of Cathy and stepson of Neal Raymond.

He is survived by his wife Corianne, son Richard R. Allen III, daughter Brittany Allen and mother-in-law Ginger Bauer. He is also survived by sisters Irene-Rose Allen and Samantha-Jean Raymond.

Family and friends were welcomed at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station, New York on Thursday, August 27.

Mass was held on Friday, August 28, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church, interment followed at Melville Cemetery.

Helen Kornblatt

Helen Kornblatt died August 21, 2015 in her residence in Vero Beach, Florida after a long illness. She was born on January 18, 1943. She had been living in Florida for over 10 years.

Helen and her husband, Oscar, who predeceased her, were long-time residents of Shelter Island and members of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Her brother Robert Krizek and parents, Robert and Helen Krizek, also predeceased her.

Helen graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Bayside, Queens and Bishop McDonald Catholic High School in Brooklyn.

She worked for many years for United Airlines and traveled extensively. In addition to her love of traveling, Helen was an avid skier and tennis player.

She also loved to cook and entertain and was a gracious hostess and very generous. The running joke among her many friends was: “Who did Helen meet on the ferry that day and invite for dinner?” said Elaine Kane, who had been a friend of Helen’s for 66 years.

Helen will be cremated, as was her husband Oscar. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.

A memorial service will be held in October.

Douglas E. Murphy

Former Shelter Island resident Douglas E. Murphy of Greenport died August 22, 2015 at his home. He was 71.

He was born March 11, 1944 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Dorothy (Schill) and Joseph Murphy. He married Jill Adams in Lynbrook, September 9, 1967.

Mr. Murphy received a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management from Empire State College. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1963 to 1967 and was the owner of Eagles Neck Paddling Company in Orient.

Family members said he enjoyed kayaking, trap and target shooting, collecting, wood carving, drawing and painting and listening to music.

Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Jill; his daughters, Erin (Warren) Corazzini of Greenport and Alison Murphy of Cutchogue; his grandsons, Warren (Jennifer) Corazzini of Rockville Centre, and Jeffery and Douglas Corazzini, both of Greenport; his granddaughters, Kim Corazzini (Steven McEnaney) of Rhinebeck, New York, and Brighton Tucci of Cut­chogue; and his great-grandson, Reed Corazzini.

The family received visitors August 26 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Interment will take place at a future date at the Emily F. French Cemetery on Shelter Island.

The family suggests “paying it forward” by doing something nice for someone else in Mr. Murphy’s memory.

Patricia Anne Sharp

Patricia Anne Sharp, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia died Monday, August 17, 2015 after courageously battling liver cancer. She was at home surrounded by the love of her family as she took the Lord’s hand into eternal life, her family said.

Pat was born September 12, 1936 in Rockville Centre to John J. and Gladys O’Brien. She attended St. Agnes Catholic School in Rockville Centre, Endicott College and studied at the American Theatre Wing in New York.

She fell in love with Bolling Randolph Sharp of Malverne in the summer of 1956 and they shared a beautiful marriage of 56 years. Their relationship was built on true love and commitment to each other, their family and their Catholic faith, and together they raised seven children.

Randy and Pat started their life together on Shelter Island before moving to Jacksonville, Florida and then settling in Atlanta for the last 34 years.

During her time living on the Island, she was a reporter for the Reporter and co-founder of the Shelter Island Conservative Party.

Known for her flare for the dramatic, Pat was active in community theatre and found great joy in being a lecturer at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Atlanta. She used her talents by reading for the blind and teaching English as a second language. She taught her family to be kind, gracious, generous, strong and accepting of God’s will, her family said.

Pat loved a good joke and was a constant story teller. Her greatest gift was how she could make all of those around her laugh and how special she made each of her children and grandchildren feel when in her presence.

Pat leaves behind the love of her life, Randy Sharp; their seven children and spouses, Florence (Kent) Starling, Randy (Amy) Sharp, Patty Sharp, Maureen (Damian) Burke, Lewis (Lori) Sharp, Margaret (Lauren) Hough and Mary (John) Cantwell; 13 grandchildren; and her sister, Maureen O’Brien of St. Augustine, Florida.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father; her son, Shawn Patrick; brothers, Jerry, Jack and Emmett O’Brien; and her sister, Cecilia Harms.

As a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish, Pat’s services were held there, including a Funeral Mass on Monday, August 24.

Pat will be greatly missed by her family and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Right to Life, in remembrance of Patricia Anne Sharp, P.O. Box 2665, Norcross, GA 30091-2665.