Shelter Island Police blotter: Two arrests, 14 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Olga Ovodenko, 31, of Atlantic Beach, New York was driving on North Ferry Road on Monday, August 17 a few minutes after midnight, when she was stopped by police for speeding. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired. Ms. Ovodenko was released on station house bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

On the same day at about 6 p.m., Travis O. Maker, 33, of Shelter Island was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He was released on station house cash bail of $100 and instructed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Michael J. McLaughlin, 40, of Bonita Springs, Florida was given a ticket in West Neck Harbor on August 10 for towing a skier with no observer.

On August 13, Victor R. Tacuri, 31, of East Hampton was given two summonses on South Ferry Road for operating with a suspended/revoked registration and for operating a vehicle out of class.

Eric W. Dolny, 24, of Summit, New Jersey received a summons on August 15 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manhanset Road.

Wyatt Fokine, 17, and Thomas Mysliborski, 18, both of Shelter Island, were ticketed for ABC violations — each one was holding a can of beer — off Ram Island Drive on August 15.

Sevan Chakiryan, 56, of Oyster Bay was given a summons on August 16 at the entrance to West Neck Harbor for operating a boat at an imprudent speed, creating a wake.

Frank S. Sorrentino III, 53, of Sag Harbor was issued a summons for reckless operation of a boat in West Neck Harbor as the result of a previously reported incident in July.

Luis Hernan Media Arias, 44, of Hightstown, New Jersey and Jose A. Jimenez, 35, of Jackson Heights were each ticketed at Reel Point on August 16 for taking porgy scup that were less than 10 inches in length.

Charles Edward Margaritas, 20, of Southampton was given a ticket on Shore Road on August 16 for tailgating.

Kathryn A. O’Hagan, 46, of Shelter Island received a summons on August 17 for not having a proper restraint for a backseat passenger under 4 years of age.

Andrea Winckworth, 23, of Shelter Island was given two tickets on North Menantic Road on August 17 for speeding — 60 mph in a 35-mph zone — and unlicensed operation.

Traffic Control Officers issued 93 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Ethelee B. Hahn of New York City was travelling eastbound on Prospect Avenue on August 16 and continued on to Spring Garden Avenue without signalling. Rose A. O’Neill of Shelter Island turned off Prospect Avenue on to Spring Garden without yielding to Ms. O’Neill’s vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the left front and side of Ms. O’Neill’s vehicle and the right front and side of Ms. Hahn’s.

Patrick G. McAdam of Bay Shore was driving southbound on West Neck Road on August 17 when a deer ran into the driver’s-side door, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Yohani Olarte of Brentwood told police on August 17 that he was in the North Ferry line when a vehicle driven by Walter James Cogan of Shelter Island sideswiped his side mirror. The damage was minor, Mr. Cogan offered settlement at the site, and both parties said they did not need any further police action.

Quinn M. Karpeh of Shelter Island reported a minor accident on August 14 when a vehicle driven by Angela Corbett of Shelter Island sideswiped the left front fender of his vehicle while it was parked in the Chase Bank parking lot.

OTHER REPORTS

Police on patrol reported a tree limb blocking a West Neck roadway on August 11; the Highway Department was notified.

A caller told police a boat was sinking at a dock on Ram Island on August 11. The family was notified.

On August 11, a caller reported that a Ram Island neighbor’s gate gas lights had been burning for three days. Police spoke to the caretaker who said there was a problem with the timer.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on August 11 and 14.

A case of petit larceny, involving a bicycle, was reported in West Neck on August 12.

Police responded to a dispute on Ram Island on August 13.

Also on the 13th, police opened a confidential investigation into a Center case.

A Hay Beach resident requested an extra patrol on August 14 after furniture got knocked into the pool.

On August 14, an anonymous caller complained about amplified music at the Dory. The owner said the music would end in five minutes.

A Silver Beach caller reported a campfire on his beach on August 14. Police found a small group, cleaning up and leaving the beach after roasting s’mores at the water’s edge.

On August 15, police responded to a Center tenant’s concern about a landlord’s actions.

A dog was reported at large in the Center on August 15; the dog was retrieved by its owner.

Several callers complained about the noise when a tree was being cut down in Silver Beach on August 15 at about 6:15 p.m. Police said the activity at that time was not in violation of town code.

On August 15, a caller in the Center reported that a person was on her front lawn; police located a neighbor who said he was out for a walk and not on the lawn.

A noise complaint was received shortly after midnight on August 15 at a residence in the Heights. The music was turned down.

On August 15, police moved a number of boats to legal anchorages in Silver Beach and Ram Island.

A caller told police on August 16 that a jet ski was being operated at a high rate of speed off South Ferry Hills. Police advised the captain of the boat, where the jet ski was tied up, about town laws.

A number of callers reported power outages on Ram Island on August 16.

A marine unit picked up two people waving for attention in the water just off Crescent Beach on August 16 and transferred them to where their boats were anchored. See story, page 4.

On August 16, a marine unit escorted a person having engine problems off Hay Beach to a safe mooring in Dering Harbor.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at Sunset Beach at about 8:15 p.m. on August 16. According to the blotter, the music did not appear to the police to be loud or unreasonable. The restaurant’s manager was advised of the complaint.

Police and the building inspector conducted an SLA check, including occupancy limits, at three restaurants on August 16 — Sunset Beach, SALT and the Chequit. Any violations were referred to the building inspector’s office for follow-up.

Police on patrol responded to a roadside verbal altercation in West Neck on August 16.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three automatic fire alarms on August 11,14 and 17 at residences in West Neck, the Heights and the Center respectively. Two were false alarms; the smoke in a kitchen activated the third.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Peconic Bay Medical Center on August 13, 14, 16 and 17. Medical assistance was refused in two cases on August 16 and 17.