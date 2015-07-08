Shelter Island Police Blotter: Two arrested, 29 ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, Dana Foster, 44, of Shelter Island was arrested on Tuesday, July 28 at about 5 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on cash bail of $500. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

Edy Garcia, 26, of Greenport was driving on Burns Road on Friday, July 31, at about 7 a.m. when he was stopped for speeding and for failure to signal a turn. He was subsequently arrested for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Garcia’s vehicle was impounded, under Suffolk County’s seizure law, for having a prior conviction for unlicensed operation.

Mr. Garcia was released on $200 station house bail and given an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Twenty-nine tickets were issued during the week, 24 at traffic safety road checks on Grand Avenue in the Heights and on South Ferry Road during the morning of August 3 (see stroy, page 1).

Earlier in the week, Stephanie J. Bucalo, 58, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road on July 30 for having two dogs at large, a violation of town code.

On July 31, Lindsey M. Purcell, 34, of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Thomas R. Ross, 58, of Chicago, Illinois was ticketed in the North Channel on August 1 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Raymond W. Miller, 77, of Great Neck was ticketed on August 2 in West Neck Harbor for operating an unregistered boat.

Also on the 2nd, Frank A. Cilione, 49, of East Hampton was given a summons in North Channel for not having a “throwable” lifesaving device on board.

The following tickets were issued as a result of road checks on the morning of August 3:

Ronald A. Landaverde, 23, of Brentwood was given a ticket for driving with a permit but without a licensed driver.

Edith Torres Galicia, 36, of Greenport; Henry L. Munoz, 44, of Laurel, Maryland; Julia Ramirez, 37, of Greenport; Sylwia J. Koclejda, 37, of Flanders; and Juan C. Tzun, 36, of Flanders received tickets on Grand Avenue for unlicensed operation. Mr. Tzun’s vehicle was impounded as a result of a prior conviction for unlicensed driving.

Also stopped and ticketed on Grand Avenue for unlicensed operation were Jorge A. Lemus-Giron, 35, of Greenport; Maria Sanchez, 43, of Greenport; Esvin Rodriquez, 38, of Southold; Nazibrula Tkeshelashvili, 40, of Greenport; Martin Mendez, 37, of Greenport; Juan C. Perez, 44, of Greenport; Pawel K. Kulakowski, 42, of Riverhead; Martin Sarabia, 52, of Greenport; and Timoteo Velasquez Ramirez, 49, of Greenport.

The following were given summonses on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation: Jose M. Cantarero, 27, of Hampton Bays; Lose L. Guillendonaire, 28, of Shelter Island; and Hector Cubule, 27, of Peconic.

Anthony Owens, 50, of Shelter Island was issued three tickets on Grand Avenue for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, driving with a suspended/revoked registration and driving without insurance.

Edgar L. Ortiz-Luna, 28, of Riverhead was given two tickets on Grand Avenue for unlicensed operation and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. His car was impounded because he had a prior conviction for unlicensed operation.

William Abadie, 42, of New York City was ticketed at the Grand Avenue traffic stop for operating a vehicle out of class.

ACCIDENTS

Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island was reported leaving the scene of an accident at Coecles Harbor Marina on July 30. When he was located by police, he said he had gotten out of his vehicle and looked but did not see any damage. The vehicle was owned by Sharon E. Egan of Baiting Hollow. Damage appeared to be minor.

On July 30, a vehicle headed eastbound on Shore Road in West Neck sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Amanda B. Harris of Shelter Island. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear and rear side panel. The driver of the other vehicle had left the scene of the accident.

While leaving his anchorage off Crescent Beach on August 1, Paul N. Glickman of Chappaqua hit an anchored boat owned by Jonathan Rosenstein of Rye, New York. Both boats became entangled and, while drifting with the tide, Mr. Rosenstein’s boat hit another boat, damaging the woodwork on the stern, and sustaining scratches in the gell coat of his own. Mr. Glickman’s boat had scratches on the starboard side.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Center on July 28.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a small fire on the outside west wall of the South Ferry office building on July 29. The fire started where the underground CATV wire was attached to the main building’s CATV wire.

A caller reported on July 29 that a power boat, towing skiers, was being operated in a reckless manner off West Neck. No problems were observed by police. The boat’s owner was also interviewed and he was carrying fewer passenger than allowed.

On July 30, the police, assisted by the Highway Department, removed a number of illegally or improperly stowed boats from various town landings.

A Center caller reported on July 30 that a person was acting in a “menacing” manner with a rifle/BB gun. The subject told police he should not have pointed the gun and apologized. The caller declined to press charges.

Also on the 30th, police responded to a harassment complaint.

On July 31, police investigated a case of identity theft.

A caller told police on July 31 that a passenger van had delivered a group of people to a Hay Beach residence and that there was a smell of marijuana coming from the bus. When police arrived, the bus had left; the owner said he would speak to the guests when they returned.

On July 31, police responded to an accident involving two boats in Pipe’s Cove in Southold Town waters. Both boats had over $1,000 in damage. A Southold marine unit filed the accident report.

An anonymous caller reported an injured deer in the Center; police put the deer down on July 31.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on July 31.

On July 31, a marine unit stood by a boat taking on water off Silver Beach until SeaTow arrived.

On August 1, three small sail boats, blocking access to the water at a fire ramp in Shorewood, were taken to the impound lot.

A caller reported on August 1 that a dog was locked in a car with the windows closed at a Center location. Each vehicle parked at the location was checked with negative results.

A small dog was found on Wades Beach on August 1. The dog warden was notified and the dog was subsequently returned to its owner.

Police asked owners of boats moored outside the designated anchorage areas in Coecles Harbor to relocate on August 1.

Police investigated a youth party at a residence in Silver Beach on August 1.

On August 1, a West Neck resident called about the legality and licensing of a commercial business being operated from a public beach in a motor home, also used for overnight sleeping while parked on the shoulder of the roadway. The caller was referred to the town for answers about the legal issues and related questions.

A jet skier was issued a warning off Sherwood on August 1 for operating after sunset and was escorted back to Port of Egypt.

A caller complained about barking dogs in the Center between 10:15 and 11 p.m. on August 1. The dogs stopped barking when police arrived and the owner had returned home. The caller was advised to contact the dog warden if the problem continued.

A family heirloom ring was reported lost at a West Neck beach. Police assisted with the search and used a dive team underwater metal detector with no results. The couple spent the night attempting to locate the ring by hand. On August 1, a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department used a surface metal detector and found the ring, which was returned to the couple.

At 4 a.m. on August 2, a Menantic caller reported loud knocking on the side of the residence. Police searched the property and neighborhood and found no suspicious persons or vehicles.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on August 2.

On August 2, police investigated a report of items missing from a Center residence.

Police responded to a dispute in West Neck on August 2. The parties involved did not require any further police involvement.

A marine unit responded to a VHF call of kayakers in distress on August 2, took the kayak and passengers on board and returned them to their launch location in Greenport.

The owner of a boat anchored outside of a designated anchorage area in Mashomack was asked to move to another area on August 2.

A caller reported that an intoxicated person was trying to swim off a West Neck beach on August 2 and was concerned about her safety. Police found the person out of the water and sitting in a chair on the beach. Another person said she would take care of her.

A caller, who identified himself as being from the FAA, said he had received a report from a helicopter that while flying over the eastern shore of Shelter Island on August 2, his cockpit was illuminated by a green laser light. He said he is required to advise the local police, who may be able to identify the source. Police checked the shoreline with no results.

On August 3, a Center caller reported hearing gunshots behind the residence in an open field. Police patrolled the immediate area with negative results.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on August 3.

Police responded to a call that a man was walking his dog without a leash on a West Neck beach on August 3.

Police advised the man that dogs were not permitted on the beach; he walked back down the beach, cleaning up after his dog. Several beachgoers were upset that a summons was not issued; police explained that the man was asked to leave and he complied; if he returned, he would be given a summons.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in West Neck on August 3. Police documented the damage with photos.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Heights on August 3.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five automatic fire alarms at residences in Hay Beach, on Ram Island, Long View and West Neck and at the Chequit on July 28 and 29 and August 3. All were declared false alarms except one in West Neck, set off by burning toast.

Two medical alerts were set off in Cartwright and Silver Beach on July 28 and August 2. One was due to technical problems; the other was activated accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 11 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 28, and 29 and August 1, 2 and 3. An EMS team responded to a 12th case on August 1 but transport was refused.