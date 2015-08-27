Shelter Island Police blotter: 7 tickets, 2 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

On August 22, a police marine unit issued a ticket to Richard T. Baumer, 65, of Scarsdale, New York for operating a boat within a swimming area off Crescent Beach.

Orrett T. Smith, 32, of Bridgehampton was driving on North Menantic Road on August 22 when he was stopped by police for speeding — 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also ticketed for operating a vehicle out of class.

On October 23, David S. Wood, 46, of New York City was given a summons off Crescent Beach for reckless operation with 11 people on board a boat with a seven-passenger capacity.

Joseph D. Hyland, 19, of Katonah, New York was stopped and ticketed on New York Avenue on August 23 for speeding — 46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Jonathan M. Satovsky, 44, of Sands Point was also given a summons on August 23 for speeding on New York Avenue — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

David H. Kelleran, 54, of South Salem, New York was given a summons in Dering Harbor on August 24 for operating an unregistered boat.

Traffic Control Officers issued 47 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Samuel P. Wilson of Brooklyn was pulling away from the curb on North Ferry Road on August 21 when he hit a vehicle driven by Lucy C. Martin, also of Brooklyn. She was in his blind spot, he told police. There was over $1,000 in damage to the left front of Mr. Wilson’s vehicle and the passenger’s side of Ms. Martin’s.

On August 24, Christopher G. Kirby of Cold Spring Harbor was driving westbound on East Thomas Street when a deer ran out and hit his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side door and quarter panel.

OTHER REPORTS

A sailboat washed ashore in front of the Mashomack Preserve Manor House on August 18. The owner was subsequently located and the boat was floated off the beach and returned to Sag Harbor.

An anonymous caller reported a dog on Crescent Beach on August 18. Police advised an Island visitor about the town code concerning dogs on beaches.

A case of criminal mischief in the Heights was reported on August 19.

On August 20, police assisted the Waterways Management Advisory Council and Town Clerk’s office in recording moorings in Dering Harbor that were not in compliance or missing.

Police helped to control North Ferry traffic on August 20 when a ferry boat was briefly out of service.

A case of harassment was reported in the Heights on August 20.

On August 20, police were requested to provide clarification regarding a previously issued order of protection.

A Center business complained on August 20 about barking dogs; the caller was advised to contact police again if the barking resumed. The animal control officer was informed.

A caller reported hearing fireworks in the Center on August 20. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

A case of petit larceny was reported on August 21 — a street sign at the corner of South Midway Road and Sandpiper Lane had been removed.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on August 21.

Police responded to a dispute between a couple in West Neck on August 22.

Low-hanging wires were reported in Silver Beach on August 22.

While on call on August 22, police noticed an injured deer in Silver Beach; the deer was put down.

On August 22, police asked the owners of illegally moored boats in the Menantic area to move to legal anchorages.

Two intoxicated males refused to leave the premises of a West Neck business. Police advised them to leave or face arrest for trespass.

Police responded to a dispute in South Ferry Hills on August 24.

A disabled vehicle had to be towed off a North Ferry boat on August 24; police assisted with the ferry line traffic.

A small dog at large in the Center was placed in the pound on August 24 until the owner could be located.

An anonymous caller reported skeet shooting in Silver Beach on August 24. Police advised those involved to shoot at a time when there was less pedestrian traffic on the beach. They complied.

An anonymous caller told police on August 24 she was unable to park at Crescent Beach because out-of-town vehicles were parked in the 24/7 permit-required spaces. Police checked and all vehicles in the 24/7 spots displayed current, valid permits.

Following an investigation on August 24, police said a report that unknown persons had entered a Shorewood residence was unfounded.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms in the Center and the Heights on August 19 and 20 respectively. No problems were noted in first case; the second was also a false alarm.

The SIFD also answered a carbon monoxide alarm call at a residence in South Ferry Hills on August 22. The alarm detector was found to be defective.

There were three burglary alarms set off at homes in Silver Beach, West Neck and Shorewood on August 20 and 21. The caretaker was on site in one case, the alarm malfunctioned in another and a third was set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 21, 22 and 24.