Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Sunday, August 9 just after midnight, Fred N. Roe, 59, of Shelter Island was stopped for speeding — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone — and failure to keep right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and refused to take a pre-screen test. Mr. Roe was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding.

He was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

Angel Martinez Hernandez, 28, of Rochester, Washington was driving on New York Avenue on August 4 when he was ticketed for having insufficient brake lights and for “disobeying a traffic control device” (ignoring a weight restriction sign).

Fakhar A. Khan, 28, of College Point, New York, was given a summons on August 7 on North Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Sharon Zirkiev, 33, of Fresh Meadows was ticketed on North Ferry Road on August 7 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

On August 8, Stephanie B. Rein, 50, of New York City was ticketed in West Neck Harbor for allowing someone under 18 to operate a boat without a safety certificate.

Jack N. Bloomfield, 30, of England was ticketed off Crescent Beach on August 8 for not having sufficient PFDs for seven passengers on board.

Jeremiah M. Reen Jr., 48, of Pelham Manor was given a summons on August 8 for leaving the scene of a boat accident in Menantic Creek without reporting it.

Tarik Kgyikci, 36, of New York City was given a summons off Crescent Beach on August 8 for failure to display registration numbers.

Wolfgang Pflanzl, 42, of Brooklyn was ticketed on August 8 for operating a boat in West Neck Harbor without the approved number of PFDs.

The following four tickets were issued on August 8 as a result of traffic safety checks:

Scott D. Persson, 46, of Southport, Connecticut was ticketed on North Menantic Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Juan Pablo Farah Yacoub, 23, was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Marioa R. Garcia-Rodriquez, 40, of Greenport was given two tickets on North Midway road for unlicensed operation and operating with improper wipers.

Alexandre Monsour, 28, and Joseph Anavim, 30, both of New York City, were observed smoking marijuana on a crowded public beach on August 9 at about 6:15 p.m.. They were issued field appearance tickets for Justice Court for criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree. Mr. Monsour also paid $200 in the field as station house bail.

Sean Burger, 26, of Sag Harbor was given a summons off Crescent Beach on August 9 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

John Conrad Kiffer, 73, of Shelter Island was issued a ticket for permitting a band to play music in excess of 50 DBAs at the Dory on August 9.

Robin B. Saidman, 68, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on Menantic Road on August 9 for speeding — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Laura G. Durand, 33, of East Hampton and Katherine C. Wright, 28, of Brooklyn were ticketed on Shore Road and West Neck Road respectively on August 10 for operating vehicles with suspended/revoked registrations.

Traffic Control Officers issued 61 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Kenneth O. Monzon of Greenport was driving southbound on Manhanset Road on August 4 when a large limb fell on his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the roof and driver’s-side door.

On August 5, Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on South Ferry Road when a rock kicked up by a passing vehicle, driven by James T. Rabkevich of Mattituck, hit his windshield and shattered a portion of it. The company owner of Mr. Rabkevich’s truck, Marcello Masonry, agreed to repair the damage, estimated at under $1,000.

On August 5, a caller reported that a van had hit a parked vehicle at 45 North Ferry Road. Police searched the area for the van with no result; the owner of the parked car was not identified at the time.

Andrew A. Clark of Shelter Island was backing out of Piccozzi’s gas station on August 9 and did not see a vehicle driven by Andrew B. Cogan of New York City, which had pulled in and parked behind him. Damage to the rear bumper of Mr. Clark’s vehicle and the front bumper of Mr. Cogan’s was estimated at over $1,000.

Glory Missan of New York City was driving north on Duval Street on August 9 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle driven by Peter R. Brown of New York City, who was headed southbound on North Ferry Road.

There was over $1,000 in damage estimated to the front end of Ms. Missan’s vehicle and the passenger-side side panels of Mr. Brown’s.

Ms. Missan, 80, was given a ticket for running the stop sign.

OTHER REPORTS

Trees fell on wires and tree limbs were entangled with primary lines as a result of the storm on August 4 and in the days immediately following. Over 20 storm-related incidents were reported to police, primarily by residents in West Neck, the Center, South Ferry Hills, West Neck, the Heights and Montclair.

The Shelter Island Highway and Fire departments also responded to several of the locations.

On August 4, an anonymous caller reported that people were shooting steel shot for sport on a beach on Ram Island. Police advised the group to stop for safety reasons and they complied.

Following a report on August 4 that a dog at large was harassing leashed dogs, police planned to contact the owner about the town’s local laws.

Two dogs at large were reported in the Center on August 4; they were picked up by their owner before police arrived.

A Hay Beach caller reported a propane leak on August 4. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded; the problem was a faulty hot water heater.

Police investigated a case of harassment on August 5.

Police responded to a call about a capsized sailboat off Ram Island on August 5; The boat was towed to shore.

A cyclist told police on August 6 that a truck had run him off a Center roadway on August 6. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

On August 7, police responded to a call about a number of people on a Shorewood beach with dogs. Police located the group in the parking lot and advised them about not having dogs on the beach. They said the beach signs were contradictory (baggies provided for picking up after dogs versus no-dogs-allowed signs).

A South Ferry Hills caller complained on August 7 that when he is out walking, a dog runs out and charges him. The dog’s owner was advised to keep the dog on the property or risk a summons.

Police received a complaint about ATVs making noise in the Center on August 7 at about 10 p.m.; no ATVs were located.

A complaint was received at 11:25 p.m. on August 7 about a loud party in Longview. Police found people laughing and talking and advised them to keep it down.

On August 7, a Montclair caller reported an oily substance along the shoreline. Police said it was caused by decaying seaweed and mud from the bottom.

A pit bull was reported at large in the Center on August 8; the owner was contacted and retrieved the dog.

A dog at large in Silver Beach on August 8 had no collar or ID chip; the area was canvassed without result.

A dog was “viciously barking” at a person walking a dog in Montclair on August 8. The dog’s owner said he had escaped from the backyard. Police said if it happened again, the owner would be issued a summons.

Two dogs were reported at large in Montclair on August 8; they were placed in the pound and the animal control officer was notified.

A caller complained at about 9:30 p.m. on August 8 that there was loud music at a party in the Center. The resident said the party was a charity event and would be over by midnight.

Also on the 8th, there was a complaint about loud music at the Yacht Club at about 11:15 p.m. The band stopped playing when police arrived.

A Chris Craft boat was seen crashing into a gas dock in Menantic on August 8, causing damage to the pilings and dock. Witnesses said there was also a large scratch on the boat’s hull. The boat was seen heading towards Sag Harbor.

A case of petit larceny was reported in West Neck on August 9; the suspect was located and agreed to make restitution. No criminal charges were filed.

A domestic dispute was reported in West Neck on August 9.

Also on the 9th, police responded to a verbal dispute at a Heights business.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in Westmoreland on August 10.

A dog was reported on Crescent Beach on August 10. The owner was advised of the town code about dogs on Island beaches.

Two carbon monoxide alarms, both in Shorewood, were set off on August 4 and 10. The SIFD responded to both. One was probably activated by a power outage; the other was a false alarm.

A burglary alarm was activated at a home in South Ferry Hills; the caretaker was advised about open top story doors.

Two fire alarms at homes in the Center were set off on August 8 and 9 — one caused by a problem with the system, the other the result of a defective alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10. An EMS team responded to another case on August 6 but transportation was refused.

In addition to summonses and parking tickets, more than 100 incident reports were received during the week, only some of which are listed here. Those omitted included checking on the welfare of residents during the storm, disabled vehicles, lost and found items, illegally moored boats, assistance and information for residents, unsubstantiated noise complaints, among many others.