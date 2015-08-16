The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 13 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Both Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

John Behnken of Manorville was fined $100 plus a $93 state surcharge for a turn signal violation, reduced from a charge of driving while using a cell phone without a hands-free device.

Priscilla E. Bouillon of the Bronx was fined $50 plus $93 for driving without an inspection certificate and $50 plus $93 for a registration violation. Charges of driving without a license and insurance were dismissed as covered in the latter plea.

Celso M. Brabo of Bridgehampton was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

The case against David H. Chung of Rutherford, New Jersey, charged with grand larceny in the 3rd degree and burglary in the 3rd degree, was transferred out of Justice Court. He was subsequently indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury.

Angel Del Cid Monzon of Southampton was fined $75 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver.

Patrick M. Flynn of Huntington was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Sarah E. Follett of Brooklyn was fined $100 plus $93 for a turn signal violation reduced from a cellphone violation.

Steven Kaplan of New York City was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Carlos E. Lobaro of Greenport, Dilan R. Monroy-Suret of Riverhead, Freddy A. Mora of Hampton Bays and Nusbel M. Morales of Sag Harbor were each fined $75 plus $93 for driving without licenses.

The case against Zachary R. Reylek of Shelter Island, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, was transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court.

M. Salcedogiraldo of Southampton was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Juan Sisalima of Hampton Bays and Blanca Solorzano-Garcia of Flanders were both fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

Luis A. Tenen-Bacuilima of Calhoun, Mississippi was fined $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation and $150 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

The case against Alec E. Walker of Shelter Island, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, CPCS in the 4th degree and attempted CPCS in the 3rd and 4th degrees, was transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court.

The Pennys Path LLC of Shelter Island was fined $500 for a town code violation — not having a temporary fence.

Thirty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

One case was adjourned until a later court date — at the request of the defendant or attorney.