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Shelter Island Fire Department responds to call on yacht fires

By Grant Parpan

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Shelter Island Fire Department, along with other volunteer departments in the area, responded to a call Saturday night of two boats on fire in Southold Town.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Shelter Island Fire Department, along with other volunteer departments in the area, responded to a call Saturday night of two boats on fire in Southold Town.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a request for assistance Saturday night by the Southold Fire  Department.

A 42-foot Silverton yacht caught fire and sunk at a dock on Gull Pond in Greenport late Saturday night, Southold Town police said.

The intense heat from the 9 p.m. fire also caused a second boat tied at the dock, a 22 foot Pro-Liner owned by a Kings Park man, to ignite.

The stern of the diesel-engine yacht, named the Catherine Ann and owned by a Northport man, is resting on the bottom of the pond, police said. A significant amount of diesel fuel was spilled and officials from Miller Environmental were dispatched to the scene for oil containment and clean up.

On Sunday afternoon the cleanup continued and a U.S. Coast Guard official said much of the environmental damage had been mitigated.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is currently under investigation, police said. No injuries were reported.

Volunteers of the Greenport and East Marion  fire departments, along with Shelter Island, responded to the scene along with Southold Town police and investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad.

 

 