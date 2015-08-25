Shelter Island annual duck race this Sunday

It’s not the Kentucky Derby. It’s not even the Soapbox Derby, but in many ways it’s more fun.

What has rapidly become one of the delightful traditions of summer on Shelter Island is coming around again this Sunday, August 30 — the fourth annual Chamber of Commerce Duck Race, a fundraiser to support the Island’s business community.

On Sunday a water fall of yellow rubber ducks will be dropped into Chase Creek from Bridge Street to compete in the annual running — or waddling — of the race.

Islanders and visitors can feel like one of the swells at a big race owning one of the thoroughbreds by sponsoring a Rubber Ducky for $20. First prize is 10 percent of the proceeds, second will bring in 5 percent and the third place winner will walk away with 2.5 percent of the proceeds.

Prizes for winners will be for the percent of Rubber Ducky numbers sold. To get into the race, ducks can be purchased from the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce by going to shelterislandchamber.org and paying via PayPal, calling the Chamber at 877-893-2290, or by mail, PO Box 598, Shelter Island NY 11064.

The family fun starts at noon Sunday in Volunteer Park on Bridge Street, rain or shine, since ducks, rubber or otherwise, will take to the water in any weather.