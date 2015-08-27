Portrait of the artist as a young girl

A girl covered in stars, within a patchwork of daisies, with wings about to take flight.

Welcome to some startling images by Kaia Miller; startling in their beauty, but also for the age of the 12-year-old artist.

A resident of Shelter Island and New York City, Kaia is the youngest photographer to be featured in the upcoming “ME” show at the Riccio Maresca Gallery on Manhattan’s West Side, running from September 17 through October 17. The show consists, according to the gallery, of “contemporary and vintage photographic self portraits by known and unknown artists across the spectrum.”

Kaia has created many photographic self-portraits this summer, each one unique and creative, using her phone camera. The most time-consuming aspect of her pieces, she said, is “coming up with the ideas.” She uses iPhone and computer applications, such as Superimpose and PixArt, to manipulate ordinary images into extraordinary artwork.

Artist and teacher Libby Deely, who has instructed Kaia at Front Porch Art, a program she runs on the Island in July and August, said the precocious artist “always had a different perspective and thought outside the box during our art sessions, whether it was with her own self-portrait or a short story within a book. She’s beyond her years in many ways and it shows through her creative eye.”

Emily Miller, Kaia’s mother, spoke of gallery owner, Frank Maresca, and how he had earlier taken an interest in Kaia’s work.

“I was stunned when I got the call from Frank that he wanted to put Kaia’s work in his show,” Ms. Miller said.

Receiving the news of her show at the prestigious gallery from her mother, Kaia said she “couldn’t even believe it.”

According to Kaia and Ms. Miller, art has always been a passion. Though that usually meant a “mess on the table” most days, art has been something Kaia avidly pursued, from drawing to collages to fashion design.

In terms of what inspires her work, Kaia said “just about everything.” Her dreams sometimes prompt one of her pieces, but for the most part, inspiration comes from her everyday surroundings.

Creating at least one piece each day, Kaia is critical of her own work, appreciating criticism, working, she said, to improve every day.

Asked about her plans for her art going into the 7th grade, Kaia said, “I’m really excited for the wintertime. I have a lot of ideas for the season.”

She also plans to learn more about photo editing and manipulation in a photography workshop next summer.

Even during an ordinary dessert with family, something can “capture her,” her parents said. Last week, while her father, John, was eating a bowlful of blueberries, Kaia said, “Stop! Don’t move,” as he raised his spoon. Kaia dug out her phone and took several photos.

Within an hour she had edited a picture of her self sitting on the spoonful of blueberries suspended over a bowl, complete with a dollop of whipped cream on her head.

Ms. Miller recalled how she had asked gallery owner Mr. Maresca why he wanted to include a 12-year-old’s work in the upcoming show.

“This is only the beginning for Kaia,” he said.

Kaia Miller’s artwork is available on Tumblr and Instagram under the profile @growingrainbows. For more information about the upcoming “ME” show at Riccio Maresca Gallery, go to riccomaresca.com/exhibitions/.