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Around the Island

PMP benefit: Classical music and the Beatles, too

By JoAnn Kirkland

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO| Director of Programs Anna Kaplan, Perlman_Will Anderson and Jessica Hubbard.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO| Director of Programs Anna Kaplan, Mrs. and Mr. Perlman, Will Anderson and Jessica Hubbard stopped to pose at PMP’s Summer Benefit on July 31.

Itzhak and Toby Perlman and the Perlman Music Program celebrated 15 years at their Island home last Friday with a Summer Benefit that included a beachfront cocktail reception, a concert featuring both the PMP Chorus and the Summer Music Program students, followed by a dinner that showcased ‘local flavor from talented chefs, restaurants and winemakers to celebrate the very best of Shelter Island.’

Over 250 guests attended the gala that raised $500,000 to support PMP’s mission to educate the next generation of classical musicians. The evening ended with a surprise flash mob rendition of ‘Hey Jude,’ performed by Musical Director Merry Peckham and the PMP students.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO 080615i_Perlman benefit_Wally Smith_SaraGordon_Peter Vielbig_Viian Lindemann_Forest Compton
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Friends Wally Smit, Sara Gordon, Peter Vielbig, Vivian Lindemann and Forest Compton toast the occasion.

 

Works in Progress concerts will take place on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. The students of the Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School will present varied programs of classical masterworks. Concerts are free and take place under the tent on the Shore Road campus. No reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email special­events@perlmanmusicprogram.org for information and tickets.