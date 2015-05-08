PMP benefit: Classical music and the Beatles, too

Itzhak and Toby Perlman and the Perlman Music Program celebrated 15 years at their Island home last Friday with a Summer Benefit that included a beachfront cocktail reception, a concert featuring both the PMP Chorus and the Summer Music Program students, followed by a dinner that showcased ‘local flavor from talented chefs, restaurants and winemakers to celebrate the very best of Shelter Island.’

Over 250 guests attended the gala that raised $500,000 to support PMP’s mission to educate the next generation of classical musicians. The evening ended with a surprise flash mob rendition of ‘Hey Jude,’ performed by Musical Director Merry Peckham and the PMP students.

Works in Progress concerts will take place on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. The students of the Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School will present varied programs of classical masterworks. Concerts are free and take place under the tent on the Shore Road campus. No reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email special­events@perlmanmusicprogram.org for information and tickets.