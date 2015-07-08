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Pigs’ brief romp to freedom cut short

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO Three of 12 pigs enjoyed brief freedom at Sylvester Manor Farm Friday afternoon until staff members rounded them up for transport back to their pens. Someone apparently left a gate open enabling the animals to get loose shortly before 1 p.m. But they were back shortly after 1. The staff was able to keep them from escaping the farm stand grounds on Manwaring Road in what was a brief but frantic effort to get them into a trailer.
JULIE LANE PHOTO
Three of 12 pigs enjoyed brief freedom at Sylvester Manor Farm Friday afternoon until staff members rounded them up for transport back to their pens. Someone apparently left a gate open enabling the animals to get loose shortly before 1 p.m. But they were back shortly after 1. The staff was able to keep them from escaping the farm stand grounds on Manwaring Road in what was a brief but frantic effort to get them into a trailer.