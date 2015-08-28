New face at Town Hall as Payne replaces LiCausi

In a special meeting, the Shelter Island Town Board Thursday named Jeannette Flynn Payne as clerk typist for several committees, replacing Danielle LiCausi who is leaving the post after 10 years. Ms. LiCausi final day on the job is today, Friday.

Ms. Payne begins immediately and is authorized to work 30 hours a week at the rate of $20.27 per hour.

Her responsibilities will include transcribing minutes of meetings for the Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Board, Water Advisory Committee, Waterways Management Advisory Council, the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, the Community Housing Board and the Conservation Advisory Council.

Most committees meet once a month, although the ZBA sometimes has a work session followed the next week by hearings on applications.

j.lane@sireporter.com