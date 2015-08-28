Meet Shelter Island ZBA’s newest member, Lynne Colligan

Most in the community know Lynne Colligan as an English teacher in the Shelter Island School District.

Now she is the newest member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, replacing Patricia Shillingburg, who resigned in July after 15 years. Ms. Colligan, originally from Rhode Island and Westchester County, is carrying on a family tradition since her father served on a Zoning Board of Appeals for 25 years in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Ms. Colligan has taught on Shelter Island for eight years and prior to that in New Canaan, Connecticut, for five.

“I’m interested in house design,” she said about her interest in serving on the ZBA.

In November she will be completing her 6 year term as a board member on the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Board.

A friend who knew of Ms. Colligan’s interests in zoning mentioned the opening on the ZBA to her and she decided it would be a good next step to serving the community where she now lives.

The single item on Wednesday night’s agenda, a hearing on an application from Michael and Susan Ihne of 80 West Neck Road to construct a two-story, three-bay garage and workshop on their property, was postponed until October at the couple’s request.

j.lane@sireporter.com