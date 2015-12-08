Shelter Island Public Library secures two grants

Shelter Island Library is one of four East End libraries receiving New York State Public Library Construction grants. Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) announced that the library will get $50,000 to be used for safety, handicap accessibility and energy efficiency projects.

The money will be used to install a new front doorway creating a vestibule so heat and air conditioning don’t escape the building every time the door is opened, said Library Director Terry Lucas.

A new handicap-accessible walkway will also be installed. The grant will cover a portion of the project costs, Ms. Lucas said.

There were 182 such grants statewide.

“New York’s public libraries are in urgent need of renovation, upgrading and expansion,” Mr. Thiele said in announcing the grant. “Many have outdated and inefficient heating/air conditioning and lighting systems that are costly to maintain and hazardous to the environment.”.

The library also received a $2,000 “bullet grant” secured by Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) and that will be used to develop more adult programming, Ms. Lucas said.

j.lane@sireporter.com