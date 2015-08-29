Letters to the Editor: Brown resigns, Historical Building critique

Not an easy decision

To the Editor:

As of December 31, I will be leaving my position as Town Councilman due to personal reasons.

This was not an easy decision for me as the town and its people are very much an important part of my life. It has been an honor to serve for the last 15 years.

From the time of my original appointment to the Town Board until the present, I would like to express my gratitude to all my supporters, the town employees, department heads and I wish my fellow workers well.

ED BROWN

Town Councilman

Edifice complex

To the Editor:

Some Shelter Island taxpayers are grumbling that the proposed Shelter Island Historical Society’s proposed new building is but an example of ego-driven edifice complex, without providing specifics to the public regarding:

1. Need — what’s housed in the present vault and which essential documents necessitate a new building with a vault?

2. Assured source(s) to guarantee loan coverage.

Will taxpayers, with no referendum as to their willingness, end up holding the bag for its cost?

ANN BRUNSWICK

Shelter Island