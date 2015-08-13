Kid stuff: From August 13 to August 19

When representatives of Mashomack Preserve and the Shelter Island Library team up, kids of all ages can bet on a fun time.

Come to the library to learn all about birds in “Bird Quest.” The adventure begins with a reading of “Birds” by Kevin Henkes. Kids will create their own paper tube binoculars, perfect for exploring. Finally, they’ll head outdoors on a scavenger hunt to find birds of all kinds hidden around the library’s grounds.

Join this adventure at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, August 18 at 2 p.m. It’s free and recommended for kids ages four and up.

Viking Bronze Casting: Find out about lost-wax casting and design and cast your own Viking-inspired piece with artist Cheryl Frey Richards at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, August 13 at 2 p.m. Free.

Outdoor Concert Series: Enjoy a variety of music with the indie sound of Catbird Band featuring Heather Reylek and Pete Mikochik. Next week, listen to the folk acoustics of Stephen Fearing. Come to Volunteer Park’s gazebo on Bridge Street on Thursday, August 13 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Dinoman: Superheroes of Science: Learn all about dinosaurs at an exciting “Dinoman” performance, complete with amazing props, magic and merry mayhem, sponsored by the library. The dinosaurs are so big, they’ll be at the Youth Center at American Legion Hall on Friday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. This program is free and fun for all ages.

Fire Department’s Chicken BBQ: Take part in one of Shelter Island’s special summer traditions! Eat barbecued chicken under the tent at St. Gabe’s Field on Saturday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets available at Island businesses.

Vacation Book Bingo: Play bingo and win books at the library on Wednesday, August 19 at 2 p.m.