Kid stuff: August 6 through August 12



If you love the outdoors and want to learn a little more about Shelter Island, discover the Native American Manhanset tribe at Mashomack Preserve. On Friday, August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack is offering an exciting activity for all the “young naturalists” on the Island.

What was it like to live 300 years ago? Kids can learn about their Island’s history with traditional Native American crafts, experiencing the unique culture through pot making and other activities. Talented artist Grace Markman is partnering with Mashomack staff to make this a special event.

The activity is recommended for kids ages four and up. There is no admission fee but donations are appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Pillowcase Reverse Scavenger Hunt: Fill up a pillowcase with various everyday items from around the house. Bring in your pillowcase to the Shelter Island Library and find out if you have any of the items on their list. The kid with the most points will win a prize! Come on Thursday, August 6 at 2 p.m. Free.

Family Movie Matinée: Laugh out loud at “Home,” rated PG, at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, August 8 at 2 p.m. Watch as Oh, an alien on the run from his own people, lands on Earth and makes friends with the adventurous Tip, who is on a quest of her own. Free.

Creek Nightlife: Bring your swim shoes and a flashlight to explore the shallows of a tidal creek at night, where you’ll see crabs, eels and schools of minnow! Enjoy the family fun at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, August 8 from 8 to 9 p.m. Donations appreciated.

Tea with super-friends: Bring your favorite superhero or super stuffed animal to the library for a fun-filled tea party on Wednesday, August 12 at 2 p.m. Free.

Weekly: Pop-up Library: Visit the Shelter Island Library at Wades Beach. Borrow books or put together puzzles in a shady spot on the beach every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this summer, weather permitting.

Weekly: Story and a Craft: Listen to a story and use your imagination for a creative project at the Shelter Island Library on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Free.