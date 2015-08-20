Kid stuff: August 20 to August 26

Here’s what to do on the Island from Thursday, August 20 to Wednesday, August 26:

This week on Shelter Island, your best bet for fun is at the annual Fire Department’s Country Fair. Head over to the Center firehouse grounds on Saturday, August 22 between 12 noon and 4 p.m. for a great time!

Kids can jump in the bounce house, play games and take a tour of the firehouse and trucks. There’s lots of food, too, including hot dogs and hamburgers, a pig roast, turkey and kielbasa.

Right down the street from the Country Fair is the annual Art Show and Craft Fair. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., nearly 100 artists, including many local ones, will display their work on the grounds of the Shelter Island School.

You’re bound to find something you love or buy something for your parents or friends.

Last but not least, stroll over to Pet Day in front of the police station. You can see your favorite furry friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and maybe adopt and bring one home. Bring your dog or cat in for free microchipping and rabies vaccines from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day!

Young Naturalists: Feathers for Lunch: Learn all about your feathered friends at Mashomack Preserve on Friday, August 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Listen to an interesting tale, “Feathers for Lunch,” and test your survival skills with a fun game! Recommended for ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated.

Weekly: Toddler Time: The Shelter Island Library invites its youngest patrons for storytime, songs and fun every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for the rest of the summer. Free.