Kid stuff: August 27 to September 2

Duck Race: Cheer on as rubber ducks float to the finish line in Chase Creek at the Chamber of Commerce’s fundraiser. Head over to Volunteer Park on Bridge Street on Sunday, August 30 at 12 noon; the race starts at 1 p.m., and will be held rain or shine.

Buy a duck and a chance to win money or just come and watch.

The annual Snapper Derby takes place on Saturday, September 5 at 5 p.m. but now’s the time to make a sign to compete for next year’s T-shirt logo.

Design your own or make it a family affair.

Pick up plywood boards at Binder Pools, 30 South Cartwright Road. Paint the board white and go wild!

Bring your signs on the day of the Snapper Derby to be judged.

“Minion” Slime: A last-minute addition to the library’s programs for kids — make slime, appropriately yellow, to take home in a jar, on Thursday, August 27 at 1 p.m.

Young Naturalists: Learn about nature’s incredible bug zappers. Find out the truth about vampire bats, play games and make a craft. This batty adventure at Mashomack Preserve will take place on Friday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Recommended for ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Imagine That! A Family Art Workshop: Discover drip art painting and create a masterpiece. Join talented artist and children’s book author Joyce Raimondo on Saturday, August 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner’s House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton.

Recommended for kids ages 4 to 12 and adults. Registration is required at imaginearted.com or call 917-502-0790.