Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 27 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt

Jermaine O. Barclay of Brooklyn was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $93 for “disobeying a traffic device.”

Patrick F. Cancroft of Kealakekua, Hawaii was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired; his license was suspended for 90 days. A turn signal violation was dismissed as covered.

Patrick T. Bryant of Manorville was fined $93 for littering.

Patricio Coyago of Southampton was fined $75 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph. He was also fined $100 plus $93 for driving without a license.

James J. Deaguiar of Shirley was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Samantha N. Dorfman of Laurel, Maryland was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

David G. Foster of Westbrook, Connecticut was fined $25 for not having navigation lights on his boat.

Faustino Garcia-Perez of Flanders was fined $150 plus $93 for a lane violation and $300 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

Ricardo S. Griffiths of Shirley was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40 mph. He was also fined $50 plus $125 for possession of marijuana.

Charles B. Harrington of Shelter Island was fined $45 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph. He was also fined $75 plus $93 for driving without a license.

In a separate case, Mr. Harrington was fined $125 for disorderly conduct, reduced from a charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.

Kieran J. Holohan of Greenport was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 51 mph.

Peter E. Israelson of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Travis O. Maker of East Marion was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was also fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a turn signal violation.

Jeffrey S. Negron of Southold was fined $75 plus $93 for driving without a license.

David L. Nicholas of New York City was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge —46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Evan M. Rosenberg of Woodbury was fined $150 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Mark C. Voysey of Brooklyn was fined $75 plus $93 for driving an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — two at the court’s request and 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Natalia K. DeDalmas of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for one year. A junior operator charge was dismissed as covered in the plea.

One case was adjourned until a later date at the request of the defendant or attorney.