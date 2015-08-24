Health Department says Fresh Pond tests show low algal levels

The latest report on water conditions at Fresh Pond showed low levels of blue green algae but visual evidence of the blooms “appears to have disappeared,” Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported on Friday. Fresh Pond has been a issue of debate with area resident Vincent Novak insisting that within the past two weeks, he has seen blue-green algae blooms and notified the Suffolk Department of Health Services.

Water Advisory Committee member Peter Grand has said that water quality tests in 2014 have shown Fresh Pond poses no problems for swimmers, but Mr. Novak maintained that the levels for fecal coliform bacteria, enterrocci bacteria, sulfates, organic nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and magnesium were higher than acceptable at that time.

The latest sample was collected in mid August, Mr. Dougherty said.

j.lane@sireporter.com