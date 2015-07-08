Gimme Shelter: Meeting Ms. Biddy

I met Ms. Biddy yesterday at the Center Post Office.

She was going through a stack of mail when she looked up and nodded as I unlocked my box. I said good morning and she returned the greeting.

The speaking part is a relatively new experience. Until just recently, when I’d see her at the post office, she’d stare straight through me, walking right past, as if it would be somehow inappropriate to speak to me. But the nods of recognition became more frequent and, like I said, we chat now and then.

I remember three years ago, when I came to the Island, being introduced to Ms. Biddy. Shaking my hand, she looked at me carefully, unsmiling, with an air that she knew something secret about me that she’d divined in just a few seconds.

Yesterday, I was just about to say something about the weather when, looking past me, she whispered, “Well, she’s back on her feet pretty quickly.”

I followed Ms. Biddy’s eyes to a young woman walking into the service area of the post office. “Was she sick?” I asked.

“Sick?” Ms. Biddy said, her eyes alight with malice. She went on to describe in detail some substance abuse problems the woman had struggled with recently. “If you call that kind of behavior ‘sick,’ then I suppose so,” Ms. Biddy said, still whispering.

She then told me about a relative of the woman who, just a few years ago, and it was all quite cleverly covered up, you know, but of course everyone knew, had to …

Sometimes there’s no hint of heartlessness when speaking about her neighbors, but instead she’ll use a soft, worried tone that usually begins with, “Did you hear about poor So and So? Oh, yes, terrible, really, but he was found to be …” In many ways the quiet, solicitous tone seems to strike deeper chords of cruelty.

Remarkable woman, Ms. Biddy, a good Christian who somehow missed Matthew 7:5.

Remarkable also in that she is a shapeshifter — I’ve met her on the Island as a younger woman and as a young and old man. Her husband, Mr. Biddy, waiting for his wife in the car, will often motion me over to inform me that the guy walking in to Schmidt’s, and you didn’t hear this from me, well, I bet you didn’t know that he’s really a …

But the most remarkable thing about encounters with Ms. or Mr. Biddy, is my role in them. You see, at that first meeting, my sense that Ms. Biddy knew something secret about me was correct. She was silently telling me: “You may think you’re not like everyone else, but you’re deceiving yourself.”

No argument, because there I am whenever we meet, hanging on every word.

To say the world is awash in gossip is to say nothing. It’s apt that social media platforms have been likened to a hive, with all of us buzzing like insects within. If some one makes a mistake, which is a good description of being human, there are millions to joyously let the world know every detail, and then millions more to comment about it.

It’s not just stupid fun. We live in an age when young people have killed themselves because of gossip posted on Facebook.

Most of us, however, if we’re lucky enough to get past the age of 21, can tune out all that insect-brained buzzing. But face-to-face conversation is another story.

I haven’t seen any reader surveys for the Reporter lately, but it’s a good bet the police blotter is one of the most popular features, and not just with readers overly stimulated by schadenfreude.

As the paper of record for the town, the Reporter is obligated to publish news of what the police are doing, including who they’re arresting and ticketing. The police also want the community to know they’re fulfilling their role of serving and protecting. If everyone who breaks the law and is caught isn’t named, it’s an easy temptation to choose who the police and the newspaper will name. Still, that doesn’t relieve the unsettling feeling that someone’s trouble is available to anyone with a dollar at the newsstand or a mouse to click.

It’s especially troubling for young people, just starting out in the job market, who make mistakes that become part of the public record. You hope that people in charge of hiring will remember the words of President George W. Bush who, when hounded by the press during a campaign about alleged drug use, refused to go into details.

For a man not known for eloquence, he nailed it by answering, “When I was young and irresponsible, I was young and irresponsible.”

I think of my own life. Time and time again I’ve relied on the gambler’s wisdom that it’s always better to be lucky than good.

There are reports that say all gossip isn’t bad. An article in the Atlantic Monthly last November stated that “gossip is now being considered by scientists as a way to learn about cultural norms, bond with others, promote cooperation, and even, as one recent study found, allow individuals to gauge their own success and social standing.”

Which says a lot about some studies and some scientists and might all boil down to the idea that paper never refused ink.

Is gossip more prevalent in smaller places than larger ones? It seems so, and it seems to hurt more deeply. I was speaking to a friend recently. He grew up in a small Midwestern town and currently lives in a small town down South. His take was that “small towns aren’t particularly cruel — just that they are more transparent so we can see who is doing what.”

Another friend has recently been the subject of small town gossip. She said she was bearing up under the long looks, silences and whispers. “I felt better,” she said, “after re-reading Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Lottery.’”

Author Jackson is “having a moment,” as the New York Times reported recently, with a new collection out and a biography on the way. If the moment leads more people to the tale that ensured her reputation, only good will follow. It’s recommended reading on lots of levels, but for those who live in a small town, it’s required.

I held the door for Ms. Biddy as we left the post office. I asked her opinion of “The Lottery.”

“Oh,” she said, “I can’t be bothered reading that kind of trash. Now, look, do you see him? His first wife …”