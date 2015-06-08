Getting a child into a preschool program on Shelter Island

If you’re the parent of a youngster between the ages of two and four, you likely have considered preschool education for your child. But with only six slots available in the public school’s program, you may be unaware there’s an alternative.

Shelter Island Preschool (SIP), which leases space at the Presbyterian Church, has been preparing children for kindergarten for more than 30 years, according to Victoria Weslek, president of SIP’S Board of Directors.

But new families in town may be either unaware of its existence, have misconceptions about the program or simply take it for granted, Ms. Weslek said.

Without support, a preschool program like this could just disappear, said SIP Board Vice President Bethany Notley.

Studies consistently show that students exposed to preschool programs make an easier adjustment to kindergarten. Preschool also provides an opportunity for early intervention for those with learning disabilities, which can often be addressed more easily and at less cost than if they’re allowed to continue into regular school programs.

But with the drop off in enrollment at the private preschool ­— an approximate 40 percent decline in four-year-olds alone —­ it was time for the board to examine the viability of its program, Ms. Notley said. This was a good time to “adapt and improve,” she added.

“Priority was always given to that program,” Ms. Notley said about classes for four-year-olds, with enrollees in its program for two- and three-year-olds remaining relatively steady.

The board is ready to unroll a host of changes it hopes will prove attractive to parents and make the classes more accessible. Some changes for the fall are:

• Nina Speece, who has been teaching at SIP for four years, will gain an assistant teacher with the recent hiring of Victoria Firemark of North Haven. Both are state-certified and experienced teachers. The two professionals will be team teaching at times.

• Based on positive experiences with combined classes in many school districts, the private program will take three-year-olds whose development qualifies them for advancement into a class of three- and four-year-olds. It helps the younger students to learn from both teachers and peers and affords the older students an opportunity to mentor the younger ones.

• The school is run by parents for children. But in the fall, the board has opted to offer some faith-based but “very ecumenical” studies for its students, Ms. Weslek said.

• Thanks to the addition of a second teacher, the ratio of staff to students will be 1:4.

• While families pay a fee for their children to participate, the board works at keeping it low, the women said.

And if any parent is unable to pay the full fee, they should still consider the school where efforts are being made to augment tuition through contributions, fund raising and grant writing.

Costs for four-year-olds and three-year-olds qualifying for the combined class is $350 a month. Classes take place Mondays through Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m.

A three-day program for three-year-olds costs $250 a month and meets from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

There’s a $150 a month cost for two-year-olds who attend from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

SIP subsists on contributions from the Lions Club, area churches, money from individual donors and fund- raising activities.

Parents are encouraged to be involved in their children’s education, whether it’s volunteering in the classroom to share skills such as music or arts and crafts to chaperoning field trips and — for those unable to give time during the school day — helping with fundraising projects or providing in-school healthy snacks.

Looking ahead, the board hopes to launch a summer program to ensure its students don’t slip behind during summer months. The women hope to see a expansion of extra-curricular activities for their young charges as they become not just a preschool program, but a child development center.

Even as they move forward with the program changes, the goal is to retain a “homey” feel, Ms. Weslek said.

On Thursday, August 13, between 4 and 6 p.m., there’s an open house at the school to explore the opportunities for your children or just the chance to get involved in a program as a volunteer or contributor to the program’s future.