Danielle Pipher and Christopher Clement wed

Danielle Pipher wed Christopher Clement on June 6, 2015 in a mountain meadow ceremony outside of Asheville, North Carolina.

The bride is the daughter of Maggie Davis of Shelter Island and the late Joseph Pipher of Greenwich, Connecticut. The groom is the son of Lois and Ernest Clement of Asheville.

Maggie’s dog Biscuit was the ring bearer.

The couple lives in Durham, North Carolina where the bride is enrolled in a nurse practitioner program at the Duke University School of Nursing. The groom is currently working in clean energy finance and completing a Ph.D. degree in energy economics from the University of Vermont.