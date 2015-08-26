County legislative clerk named to school business post

Timothy Laube, 47, who has been clerk of the Suffolk County Legislature for 10 years and worked for the legislature for 13 years, has been named business leader for the Shelter Island School District. The Board of Education, in a special meeting Tuesday night, approved the appointment after interviewing several candidates. Mr. Laube will start the new job September 7 at an annual salary of $120,000.

Mr. Laube grew up on the East End and now lives in East Moriches. While his commute to Shelter Island remains similar in length to what he has been doing traveling to Hauppauge, he said he welcomes the opportunity to work on the Island and is looking forward to getting started.

“I’m very excited to be here,” he told the Board of Education.

For budgetary reasons, the Shelter Island School District has been without a business manager for a few years, but that has put the burden on the superintendent and Board of Education members as well as staff to try to fill the void.

With increasing pressures resulting from New York State’s imposition of a 2 percent tax cap in the past few years, negotiating contracts and working out budgets has been increasingly complex, Board president Thomas Graffagnino said.

To continue to operate without a business professional would be a disservice to the superintendent, the Board and the community, he said.

The Board of Education is scheduled to hold another special meeting on Wednesday, September 2, at 5 p.m. to make last minute appointments and assure that staff and building are prepared for the start of the 2015-16 term that begins September 9.

j.lane@sireporter.com