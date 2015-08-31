Coast Guard: Missing paraglider search ongoing in Peconic Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching with local authorities for what is believed to be a missing paraglider who fell into the Peconic Bay last night around sunset.

According to the Coast Guard, around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Southampton Town received a call that a paraglider hit the water about 1 mile east of Robins Island.

In addition to Coast Guard Station Shinnecock, local emergency responders — including North Sea Fire Department, Southampton Bay Constables and Suffolk County P.D. — dispatched crews immediately. A Coast Guard helicopter arrived from Cape Cod around 5:45 a.m., a coast guard official said this morning.

“We are actively searching, trying to validate the report we received,” he said. No missing persons report has been filed as of yet.

Officials offered the following information for individuals who are heading out alone, in the case that something does go wrong.

“It’s always important, when your going out on the water, to make sure you let a family member or friend know what your plan is,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Rodocker, command duty officer at Sector Long Island Sound command center. “Having someone on land that knows where you were going and a time frame for your outing is very helpful for first responders.”

The paraglider was last seen around 5:30 p.m. last night, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.