Boaters’ knots, bends and hitches course set

For boaters who need to learn or upgrade their skills with knots, bends and hitches, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron unit of the United States Power Squadrons is offering a training program on Saturday, September 12, at 1 p.m. in Riverhead. The hands-on program for boaters of all ages and experience levels is part of the organization’s university seminar series. The cost for the seminar is $10 plus a nominal additional fee for those who want to purchase seminar materials and notes.

The seminar will be at West Marine at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead. To register, call Debby Tennyson at 653-5300 or register online at www.PBPS.us.

j.lane@sireporter.com