What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Towny Montant, bright and early July 16, called to correctly identify last week’s mystery photo (see below) as “a snow plow that the Highway Department doesn’t have much use for in July.”

Peter Robinson of Sag Harbor identified the plow, writing to say it was “too easy!”

Also correctly naming something we saw too much of last winter were Marijane Card, Adelheid and Barry Palifka and Walter Peterson who noted the plow was “resting after a long hard winter.”

Tom Speeches agreed, adding, “may it rest there for a long time.”