What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Kathleen Carey, age 10, wrote to us to identify our mystery photo from last week (see below), saying “this is the letter ‘U’ on the VUE Restaurant sign at Goat Hill. The reason I know this is because I went there a couple of days ago and had dinner with my family.”

Capt. C.E. Stone wasn’t fooled by our photo either, and Anne DeStefano recognized the logo on the sign at the corner of West Neck Road and New York Avenue advertising the Shelter Island Country Club eatery. David Klenawicus also wrote to us with the correct identification.

Richard Loper weighed in with the correct answer on our Facebook page and Tom Speeches wrote to say that “the vision, foresight and ultimate execution of this local golf course restaurant, with sweeping views of Dering Harbor and West Neck, is the work of three of our own local guys, Ian Weslek, Harry Brigham and Tom Ritzler. A very talented team!”