What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Our friend Tom Speeches, who knows more about the Island than most, knew what our photo of a bench on school grounds (see below) from last week was and who it is dedicated to.

In a lovely tribute, Tom wrote: “I am sure many within the school district know the mystery photo. It is a bench dedicated to a very special lady that was a very close friend of mine for over 40 years. Her name was Mrs. Joan Misciagna, or known to the kids and faculty of the Shelter Island High School, as ‘Mrs. M.’ She moved to Shelter Island permanently from Elmhurst, Queens and got the job watching over the kids, and loved every single second of her job. She told me many times how important this job was to her, and was fascinated and amused by the way ‘country kids’ reacted to her and looked up to her and listened to what she had to say. In return for what she gave to them and the faculty, they decided to dedicate that special bench to a very special lady. She is dearly missed but certainly not forgotten.”

Debbie Gibbs Brewer, on the Reporter Facebook page, concurred, writing: “Miss her!”

Margie Cyr called to identify the bench and spoke of her happy memories of Joan, whom she worked with at the school.