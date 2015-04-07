What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Artie Barnett and Barbara Reeves knew our mystery photo last week (see below) is the hopscotch court on the sidewalk in front of Jack’s Marine on Bridge Street. For Barbara, the site brought back happy memories of girlhood, when “Melanie Mitchell and I would play it for hours in front of her house.”

And Deb Winston Weaver in Jamestown, New York wrote to say, “Even from 500 miles away I recognize the hopscotch board painted on the sidewalk on Bridge Street!”