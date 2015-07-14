Water Advisory Committee mulls costs for water quality test

Is concern about the quality of water on Shelter Island significant enough to merit more than $40,000 during the next three years?

The Water Advisory Committee is weighing the importance of getting the information it believes is needed against the fiscal realities.

The committee reviewed the proposal from the United States Geological Survey Monday night, but delayed action on what they would recommend to the Town Board.

There was general agreement that the committee wants to monitor not just the well water levels that the USGS now tracks for the town, but the chloride levels in the water. But the USGS has offered something more — electromagnetic imaging providing a look at where salt water intrudes into the wells.

“If any place needs that information, we do,” committee member Peter Grand said.

Mr. Grand also noted that while he was initially prone to reject the need for testing pharmaceuticals in well water, he now believes it would be useful. Testing would show lapses occurring in septic systems that are allowing the pharmaceuticals to show up in well water, he said.

To save money, Mr. Grand added, perhaps not every test the USGS proposes is immediately critical for Islanders.

A discussion of trying to collect samples at less cost using other means ensued, but members were concerned that they wouldn’t get the information to qualify numbers that USGS would provide.

“I would feel more comfortable if we started with them,” member Ken Pysher said.

USGS reported that the Island would likely qualify for a grant to cover 20 percent of the costs. Councilman Paul Shepherd said the Town Board is investigating hiring a grant writer.

Mr. Pysher wondered if the town has a responsibility to provide potable water for its residents. Member BarbaraJean Ianfolia suggested that it might be the town’s responsibility to know if there are problems with providing potable water, but it should be up to residents to decide what they want to do if there is a problem.

Before the WAC settles on what recommendation to make about implementing some or all of the USGS proposal, Committee Chairman Hoot Sherman will ask the USGS to make a shorter but similar presentation Town Board at an upcoming work session.

In reviewing reports the Suffolk County Department of Health Services provided to the town, Mr. Sherman said the lack of potable water at Crescent Beach is likely to be corrected within a year or two by hooking up to the West Neck Water District. In the meantime, beach goers are being told the water is safe for rest room use and hand washing, but not drinking.

The committee is awaiting the July well water level report in the wake of the June report that showed 10 of the 13 test wells down.

“We’ll keep an eye on it right now, “ Mr. Sherman said. “There’s no reason to panic.”