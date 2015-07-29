Vine Street Cafe rolls out Shelter Island’s first food truck

Motorists streaming off the South Ferry onto Route 114 may not yet have noticed that orange truck sitting in the parking lot of the Vine Street Cafe. But there they will find a full service lunch spot featuring gourmet hot dogs and more.

“We only started about three weeks ago,” explained Vine Street Cafe chef and owner Terry Harwood.

According to Harwood, the idea for Shelter Island’s first food truck came from another popular restaurant on the mainland.

“A lot of what we do is inspired by what the North Fork Table [and Inn] guys are doing over there. That’s why we’re doing it in our parking lot,” he said.

Read more on Shelter Island by northforker.