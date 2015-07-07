VIDEO: See the Tall Ships like never before

One by one we lined up this week to see the Tall Ships in Greenport. Many of us even had the privilege to see them from the water.

But to see them from the sky is an opportunity afforded to very few. Until now.

On Monday morning, The Suffolk Times, a media sponsor of the event, sent local drone pilot Andrew LePre of LePre Media to Greenport Harbor to shoot a video of the Hermione’s arrival.

The result was nothing short of spectacular. We hope you enjoy the view from above.