UPDATE: Crashed pilot identified as Manorville man, 88

The pilot who flipped the vintage World War II-era plane completely upside down after landing at Klenawicus Airfield Saturday morning has been identified as Robert Fritts, 88, of Manorville, according to the Shelter Island Police Department.

The police confirmed an earlier account that the accident was caused by the pilot “over applying” his brakes.

Mr. Fritts was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries, still unknown at this time. But a spokeswoman for the hospital said Sunday morning that Mr. Fritts was listed in “good” condition. “Good,” as defined by hospitals, means vital signs are stable and the patient is conscious and comfortable.



The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident, according to the police.

This is the second crash in three months at Klenawicus Airfield involving an elderly pilot. In April, Michael Russo crash landed his plane shortly after takeoff and was also airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment. Mr. Russo’s crash was also attributed to pilot’s error.

Below is the original Reporter post:

A vintage aircraft dating from World War II completely flipped upside down shortly after landing at Klenawicus Airfield this morning.

The pilot, who remains unidentified at this time, was alone in the aircraft. He was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital via helicopter at about 1 p.m. His condition is not known at this time, but those at the scene said he appeared to have minor injuries from the crash.

Jim Pugh, head of the Shelter Island Pilot’s Association, was present at the accident, which occurred about 10:20 a.m. Mr. Pugh said that the pilot made a smooth landing but then probably hit the brakes too hard resulting in the single-engine, open-cockpit airplane flipping over. Weather conditions had no effect on the accident, Mr. Pugh said.

Shelter Island Police Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel were at the airfield promptly after the crash.

Mr. Pugh said the pilot was rescued from the aircraft and appeared to be suffering only a laceration on one hand, but later was airlifted to the hospital.

The plane is a Stearman biplane, a trainer with U.S. Navy insignias. Islander Stuart Schechter, a pilot, who was helping right the aircraft, said the Stearman is a notoriously “front-heavy” plane, and sudden stops can cause the aircraft to go belly up.

The plane was righted using a crane, and was towed off the field by tractor.

The Reporter will provide updates on the accident and the pilot’s condition when they’re made available.