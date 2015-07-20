UPDATE: Bucks player’s ejection Saturday night overturned, umpire relieved of duties

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League acted swiftly to overturn Shelter Island Bucks outfielder Jonathan Moroney’s ejection from a wild game Saturday night at Fiske Field.

According to league officials, after an investigation, Moroney’s ejection from the game against the Sag Harbor Whalers was overturned because he was unfairly singled out. Also, no suspension has been logged against the Bucks player.

The umpire has been relieved of his duties for the remainder of the season by the HCBL.