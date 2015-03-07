Tuning up: Schedule of Shelter Island Sounds

Summer is officially here and the Island music scene really revs up this week with a dozen different events. In addition to the cool Sunday evening jazz line-up with Peter Martin Weiss and Jane Hastay, the Ram’s Head Inn will feature the Jon Divello and Chris Tedesco duo on Tuesday nights.

The Pridwin has jazz on Tuesdays with Dennis Raffelock and great dance bands every Wednesday at their famous barbecue. The Shipwreck at SALT will also offer an expanded musical schedule, and Sylvester Manor will initiate its first-ever Sunday evening concert series, the second Sunday in July, August and September. The Dory will host a Jazz Fest in August.

The Perlman Music Program has concerts every Friday and Saturday as well as free Works in Progress concerts all summer long, and the Friends of Music will continue with concerts monthly.

It’s great to see so much music offered in so many great spaces. Email me at music@sireporter.com.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Thursday, July 2

• The Shipwreck at SALT: Rock with Mick Hargraves from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 3

• Ram’s Head Inn: “Musical Food” with Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen and Doug Broder — jazz standards, blues and light rock from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

• Perlman Music Program: Annual faculty concert at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

• The Shipwreck at SALT: The Tranya Trio from 1 to 4 p.m.; blues with Rob Europe from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Perlman Music Program: Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

• The Shipwreck at SALT: Jon Divello Duo from 1 to 4 p.m.; Scott E. Hopson from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Ram’s Head Inn: Jazz with guest vocalist Sari Kessler, with Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss, John Ludlow and John Cataletto, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

• Friends of Music: Beethoven sonatas featuring pianist Delia Lazar, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church.

Tuesday, July 7

• Ram’s Head Inn: Jon Divello Duo, 6 to 10 p.m.

• The Pridwin: Jazz with Dennis Raffelock, 7 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

• Shelter Island Library: “Under the Tent” concert featuring The D-Fenders playing Beach Boys, Beatles and classics, 4 to 6 p.m.

• The Pridwin: Wednesday night barbecue, rockabilly with the Lone Sharks, 7 to 10 p.m.