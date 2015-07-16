This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The Mount Blanc Tunnel between France and Italy opened. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara was on a fact-finding mission to South Vietnam while President Lyndon Johnson was deciding to send more American troops to fight at the request of General William Westmoreland.

The Mariner IV space craft sent back pictures of Mars.

Life Magazine carried a cover picture of former President John F. Kennedy and a story on his 1,000 days in office.

“The Sound of Music” reclaimed it number one spot for moviegoers in the 20th weekend of its release.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Mixed news for Island’s Ospreys

Fifty years ago, the Long Island Lighting Company sent representatives here to oversee installation of devices meant to keep ospreys from nesting on poles containing electrical transformers.

The move was well intended to keep the prized birds from being electrocuted. While it meant temporary displacement of the ospreys, the company complied by providing new nearby poles with platforms for osprey nests.

POSTSCRIPT: Late last week, two six-week old ospreys were unceremoniously displaced from their nest on Ram Island Drive when a vehicle struck a pole on which their nest was perched. Down came the pole and the nest with the two birds.

Thanks to quick work by Mike Scheibel, Mashomack Preserve’s natural resource manager, and retired Veterinarian Dr. William Zitek, one of the baby birds was able to be saved and returned to the nest set atop a replacement pole.

30 YEARS AGO

Celebration of Island’s youth

Another effort on Shelter Island to provide youths with a gathering place was launched with the opening of a center adjacent to the Presbyterian Church. The church created an ecumenical program, hired a youth minister and purchased what had been a private residence to give the program a home.

It was Pastor Bill Grimbol who was credited with giving life to the successful program by motivating the Island’s young people to achieve their goals and providing a patient and listening ear when needed.

POSTSCRIPT: These days, it’s the American Legion Post that provides a place for Island youth to gather.

20 YEARS AGO

Ground breaking begins for affordable houses

After much wrangling over where affordable housing might be constructed on Shelter Island, work began in July 1995 to clear lots on Bowditch Road for six houses that would belong to Islanders who had qualified.

Among them was Chris Tehan who works for the town’s Building Department and because his paperwork was the first to be in order, his house was to be the first one completed.

POSTSCRIPT: The houses still belong to the original residents and most have seen changes and expansions as the homeowners’ financial circumstances through the years enabled them to make changes to suit the needs of their growing families.

10 YEARS AGO

Marie Eiffel opens near Boltax

It was 10 years ago that Marie Eiffel opened a boutique in the Center featuring one of a kind items from clothing and jewelry to furniture crafted by designers from throughout the world. A press release at the time announced that Ms. Eiffel had “created an Ali Baba cave of treasures that draws those with an eye for the unusual.”

POSTSCRIPT: Ms. Eiffel now operates three businesses on the Island — her clothing boutique and household goods stores in the Heights and now her Marie Eiffel market that was once Redding’s and features food from sandwiches and hot meals to pastries served inside or on the deck or to take home.

j.lane@sireporter.com