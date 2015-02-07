The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island From Thursday, July 2 to Thursday, July 9.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, beginning July 10, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Babysitting course, for students entering grades 6 through 9, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants receive a certificate. Registration required. Call 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Ram Island Association, annual residents’ meeting, Heights firehouse, 9 a.m. Contact ramislandassociation@gmail.com.

Predator Olympics, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Free, donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

Annual Faculty Concert, Perlman Music Progam. Performance tent, Shore Road campus. 7:30 p.m. Free. No reservations necessary; arrive early.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Pirate Mission Adventure, starts at 10 a.m. every Saturday during summer. Jack’s Marine. Free. Call Kim at 749-0114 for info.

Colonial Herb Gardens & Beekeeping, with Sarah Shepherd. House tours, Sylvester Manor. 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10 for adults; kids under 15, free. Call 749-0626 for reservations or email info@sylvestermanor.org.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program, performance tent, Shore Road, 7:30 p.m. Free. No reservations needed.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Book Sale Under the Tent, Shelter Island Library grounds. 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Historical Sunday, Chuck Olton, speaker, 10:30 a.m.

Friends of Music concert, Pianist Dalia Lazar in all Beethoven program. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. 8 p.m. Reception follows. Free, donations appreciated.

MONDAY, JULY 6

Mystery Monday Under the Tent, panel of mystery authors, followed by award-winning author Reed Farrel Coleman. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Library grounds. Free.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

Goat on a Boat puppet show, library grounds, under the tent. 3:30 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

Design Workshop, Garden Club of Shelter Island, with flower designer Lilee Fell Flowers, 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free, open to the public. Email gardenclubsi@gmail.com for more information.

Music Under the Tent, the D-Fenders with Scott Kennedy. Bring a picnic and dance to the music of the Beatles, Beach Boys and others. 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Library grounds.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Movie Under the Stars, “Big Hero 6,” Shelter Island Library grounds. Free. 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Yoga Under the Tent, with Arleen West. Bring a mat. 10 a.m. Library grounds. Free.

Muddling in the Marsh, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Free. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

Drumming Circle, with Sarah Shepherd. Under the tent on the library grounds. 6:30 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 6: Waterways Management Affairs Council, 6 p.m.

July 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 10: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.