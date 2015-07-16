The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, July 16 to Thursday, July 23:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at school field behind the playground. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Legion Hall, Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.; gym & Legion Hall, Fridays 7 to 10 p.m.; gym only, Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. Closed July 16; gym only on July 17 & 18.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Fun with Fiddles, Perlman Music Program fellows teach kids about music with an “instrument petting zoo,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Artist reception, Alexandra Corcoran displays her work at Town Hall, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Big Data Comes to Baseball” with Dirk Van Dall, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students. Performance tent, Shore Road campus. No reservations necessary. 212-877-5045. Repeats on Saturday, July 18.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Learn about trees, mini workshop on identifying trees, Mashomack Preserve, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free; donations appreciated. 749-1001.

House Tours, Sylvester Manor house and grounds, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Suggested donation, $10 for adults, free for kids 15 and under. Call 749-0626 to reserve.

Black and White, benefit for Historical Society, 6 to 10 p.m. Havens House grounds and barn. Tickets cost $200 per person. Call 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org to purchase.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Union Chapel in the Grove, Shelter Island Yacht Club Sunday, Reverend Jill Staples Vogt, 10:30 a.m.

Silver Beach Association annual meeting, 5 p.m. Refreshments, 6:30 p.m. Center firehouse.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Works in Progress concert, see July 17.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 18: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 18: Village of Dering Harbor, Architectural Review Board public hearing, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

July 20: Community Preservaton Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 20: Shelter Island School Board of Education, school board room, 6 p.m.

July 20: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

July 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m

July 23: Green Options Committee, 12 noon