Survey says: Water the most pressing issue for Shelter Islanders

The Shelter Island Association will have some ammunition when it goes before the Town Board to discuss issues that Islander’s are most concerned about.

A recent survey conducted by the SIA found the top priorities of Islanders are action on water quality, both for the quality and quantity of drinking water, and the negative effect of wastewater seeping into the ground and surrounding water bodies.

Not far behind in the survey’s top tier of pressing issues — conducted by Stella Lagudis, general manager of the Heights Property Owners Corporation — were the increasing deer population and the scourge of tick-borne illnesses.

In third place was the reliability of electrical power for the Island.

The association plans to use the information it gathered, said SIA President Tim Hogue in a statement.

“We are aware, at this time, that there are many complex issues that either currently or in the future will affect the Island’s quality of life,” Mr. Hogue said. “While not diminishing the importance of any of them, we feel it is imperative for the Town Board to consider the mindset of its constituents in setting priorities and funding decisions and to aggressively address both water and deer-related problems.”