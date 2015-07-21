Student athletes to register interests online

If your child wants to join an athletic team this fall, you will be able to register him or her online beginning Friday,. Director of Physical Education and District Operations Todd Gulluscio described the new system as “really exciting, really cutting edge.”

The change is to stop the flow of paperwork, pieces of which too often ended up missing, according to the district’s director of physical education and district operations Todd Gulluscio.

Once a student’s information is entered into the system, it won’t have to be re-entered each year, he said. Parents will simply be able to go into the record and update it as needed, he said.

At the suggestion of Board of Education members at Monday night’s meeting, Mr. Gulluscio is going to look into using a service that would provide translations of information on the school website into various languages to accommodate parents for whom English is not necessarily spoken at home.

Too many students were missing out on opportunities under the old system where notices were sent home in English, said board member Kathleen Lynch.

In time, permission slips for various trips students take will also be available online, Mr. Gulluscio said.

LIBRARY VOTE

Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas got approval from the Board to schedule an October 17 public vote on the library’s 2016 budget. The budget hasn’t been determined yet, but library trustees are working on it with staff members and the library’s Board of Trustees will vote on August 10 on a proposal to put before voters in October, Ms. Lucas said.

HOUSING

Two Shelter Island teachers — Michele Yirce, hired in April to teach in the elementary school beginning in September and Laura Mayo, hired Monday night as an English as a second language teacher — are in need of housing either on or near Shelter Island.

Ms. Mayo told the Board Monday night she is currently commuting from Babylon.

TEST RESULTS

While most results for students taking state tests aren’t yet available, those for prekindergarten and kindergarten students have been released, Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott said. Parents of students who took those test who want to know results can call Ms. Rylott at 749-0302 extension 143.

j.lane@sireporter.com