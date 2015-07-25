Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marie Frances Ferrari

Marie Frances Ferrari

Marie Frances Ferrari of Shelter Island passed away peacefully at her home on July 14, 2015 at the age of 70.

Marie was born in New York City on October 3, 1944 to Joseph and Clara Galli. She graduated from the Mary Louis Academy and the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing.

Marie worked as a registered nurse for over 20 years, most recently at the Norwegian Christian Home.

She was a beloved wife to her husband, Larry, who she met at a school dance in 1961. They seemed to have loved each other forever, her family said, and looked forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary next month. For Marie, family always came first; she was a loving mother who was extremely proud of her children, their families and their accomplishments. She adored her grandchildren and always made sure to have a special something for them whenever they visited.

Marie was an avid yard-saler who definitely believed that the early bird got the worm. When not hunting for treasures, she loved spending sunny days with family and friends on the beaches of the Island. A consummate host, Marie enjoyed family gatherings and the rousing games of Skit-Scat that followed. She was funny and quick-witted and could leave a room in stitches.

Whether it was a favorite meal or treat, or the perfect present, Marie loved to delight family and friends in a uniquely personal way. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marie is survived by her husband, Lawrence Ferrari; her son, Adam Ferrari, and his wife Michele; her daughter, Alison Thaxter, and her husband Trevor; her son, Jonathan Ferrari, and his husband Joe Datema; and her grandchildren, Jack, Louisa, Liam, Miles and Maeve.

A wake will be held at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25 between 3 and 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.