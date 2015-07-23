Shelter Island Reporter letters to the Editor: History, undocumented drivers, etc.

Historical questions

To the Editor:

It was an interesting, rather startling headline regarding the Shelter Island Historical Society (July 16, “Three resign from Historical Society Board”).

I was considering changing my license plate from the UN-Hampton to the NU-Hampton, since Shelter Island has become what I now refer to as the “five-outfit weekend” with, it seems, a fundraiser of one kind or another every weekend all summer long.

So many changes on Shelter Island. I guess it is called “progress,” but I still want Shelter Island to be Shelter Island and not the NU-Hampton.

I’ve always been a great supporter of the Society until the day came when the decision was made to sell the Manhansett Chapel because they could not afford to maintain it. Instead of giving the person who donated it to the Society the opportunity of taking it back, it was put on the market for sale!

The original owner had to buy it back. Outrageous!

Now here they are with plans to mortgage the Haven’s House and barn to build a multi-million dollar addition that is not architecturally compatible with the existing building. And borrow money to do it.

I understand there have been many sizeable donations for this project along with the opportunity to match donations for $100,000. I really do not know of too many people with a spare hundred grand lying around to do this, but perhaps there are. My family, however, does not, and I think there is a corner named after them on this Island. (Not that that should have any financial implication, and no Ketcham is the current owner.)

As I mentioned, we were supporters of the Society until the Chapel incident. Even though the Society had the advice of some financial experts, it was a travesty. Where are they now? We need some serious accounting here.

Throughout the article there seems to be a lot of “he said, she said” comments and please, someone tell me what is going on! I shall refer to the three women who resigned from the board as Shelter Island’s “Three Wise Women” — apparently they are paying attention.

What is the bottom line with the Society? What does it cost to keep the place running? What is the “give and take?” Time for the Society to publish the books. What are the yearly overall expenses? If they could not maintain the Chapel, how will they maintain this new addition and continue to maintain the existing building and barn?

GEORGIANA KETCHAM

Shelter Island

Don’t rush to judge

To the Editor:

Councilman Paul Shepherd’s comments in last week’s paper (“Shepherd speaks on undocumented, unlicensed drivers”) sing­ling out Latinos as “most likely” to be involved in unlicensed driving and fatal car accidents is misguided and misinformed.

A recent report by the California Department of Motor Vehicles states that unlicensed drivers are much more likely to be involved in fatal accidents, but those drivers are not “more likely” to be immigrant or Latino. The group includes everyone.

Let us remember that up-island last week O’Neil Sharpe caused a car crash while driving drunk, killing Ancio Ostane, 37, and his two children, Andy, 8 and Sephora, 4. In December 2014 Bartolone Miguel, 32, was killed by a truck driven by John Costello. Both those drivers were licensed. Both of those drivers were citizens. The list goes on and on, spanning all ethnicities and nationalities. Anyone who has ever lost a loved one, a friend or a neighbor in this way wants to solve the problem. We need to unite as a community, not point fingers.

It is a shame that such a racially dividing statement was made by one of our public officials. I hope our community doesn’t share his sentiments.

K C BAILEY

Shelter Island

Thoughtful

To the Editor:

Paul Shepherd’s comments at the Town Board meeting regarding unlicensed drivers were timely and thoughtful.

With the number of unlicensed drivers cited each week on Shelter Island, it is easy to extrapolate on the number that must be on the road county-wide. For anyone unfortunate enough to be in a serious accident with one of these drivers, this is potentially a catastrophic problem.

Consider a scenario where a person is killed or, perhaps worse, incapacitated for life in an accident with an unlicensed driver. Although the car of that driver technically may be covered by insurance (many are not), the insurance company, when faced with a large personal injury claim, is likely to deny coverage and not accept the liability. They will take the position that the car driven by an unlicensed person was being used outside the terms of the policy. In short, good luck in trying to receive any compensation.

Paul’s recommendation that the towns work collectively to crack down on this dangerous and growing problem is a good one. This is not directed at any single ethnic or age group. Across the board, it just makes common sense when so much is at stake.

DON BINDLER

Shelter Island

Offended

To the Editor:

As a regular reader of the Reporter, I find myself offended by the paper’s decision to create a full headline and a separate article on Councilman Paul Shepherd’s remarks at the Town Board work session.

Mr. Shepherd is certainly free to express his personal feelings in any way he chooses, but does the Reporter have to give them such prominence in print? Was your intention to give them a larger audience than they had at the Town Board work session to promote them or to alert us to the prejudices of those we are electing as our officials? There may well be a problem of unlicensed drivers on the Island, and this is a legitimate issue for the Town Board and the police to take up.

This does not, however, seem to be the point of the Reporter’s article, which quotes Mr. Shepherd’s undocumented accusations against several groups of individuals who live and work in our community in many roles, all grouped as one by nature of their surnames in Mr. Shepherd’s remarks. Quoting these personal opinions gives offense to those individuals, so grouped, as well as to many of us — their neighbors, friends, employers or employees. Is this not racism?

ROBERTA MARTIN

Shelter Island

Noise affects all

To the Editor:

The Silver Beach Association met on Sunday and it was noted that the East Hampton Town Board indicated at one of their meetings that the vast majority of aircraft noise complaints from Shelter Island residents are coming from the Silver Beach area.

Since this is an Island-wide concern, it would behoove everyone to get involved. Simply call the “Noise Complaint Hotline” at 1-800 376-4817 or email HTO@PLANENOISE.COM when a disruptive aircraft is heard.

Our combined efforts are sure to benefit the entire Island.

LARRY THOMSEN

Shelter Island

Serve and protect?

I had a houseguest this weekend, the sister of a very dear friend who came from the city to help administrate a gala fundraiser in Bridgehampton.

Upon the conclusion of the event in Bridgehampton my friend got a ride to the South Ferry around midnight and called our local taxi for a ride to my place, as I had already retired for the evening.

On Sunday morning, my friend related to me the following encounter she had with one of our Shelter Island police officers (who will remain nameless in this letter).

“I was waiting for the taxi to arrive. A cop car pulled up and asked me who I was. The officer asked if I had identification. I did not. He asked if he could look through my handbag and I said, ‘Yes.’”

I asked my friend if she knew it was her right to refuse this request and she said yes, but she did not want to argue with a cop at midnight while she was all alone. Who can blame her?

The officer rifled through her handbag. He found her business card and immediately backed off. He apologized, saying, “There’s been a lot of burglaries lately and we have to check things out”.

Come on! An under 30s woman dressed for a gala fundraiser with handbag and “goody bag” from the party in hand, waiting for a taxi is suspected as a burglar?

My friend happens to be black. She also happens to work at the White House.

For anyone who thinks that discrimination and racial profiling does not happen on Shelter Island, think again.

I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed by the actions of this officer. Whatever happened to the standards of “to serve and protect” and for people of all races?

The officer should have offered my friend a ride home, not suspected her of any wrongdoing.

JACKIE BLACK

Shelter Island