Shelter Island Police Blotter: One arrest, three tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Candice E. Coy, 34, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road on Saturday, June 27 at about 2 a.m. when she was stopped by police for failing to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Ms. Coy refused to take a field breath test.

She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $400 bail.

Summonses

Thomas H. Cassidy, 20, of Loudonville, New York was driving on New York Avenue on June 23 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for speeding — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On June 25, Adrien Alain Angelvy, 33, of Brooklyn was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 44 mph in the 25-mph zone.

Patrick M. Flynn, 19, of Huntington was driving on West Neck Road when he was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.Traffic Control Officers issued 19 parking tickets during the week.

Other Reports

A caller told police on June 23 that a boat was illegally moored at the owner’s slip off Cartwright. Police contacted the owner who said he would move the boat.

Police responded on June 23 to a Center caller’s concern about a kayaker seen near the caller’s dock and boat.

A boat was reported adrift off Ram Island on June 23; the owner was notified.

Police investigated a complaint on June 23 about a person tampering with a winter stake/mooring in Montclair.

On June 24, an anonymous caller reported a phone scam involving credit card information.

The SIPD notified Verizon on June 24 that calls were being dropped and that wireless Internet services were diminished. Verizon responded that a multi-fiber optic cable had been compromised and might be the cause.

A dog at large was reported at Hay Beach on June 25. The dog was put in the pound and later returned to its owner with a warning about local leash laws.

A call about a dog at large in Dering Harbor was also received on the 25th; the owner retrieved the dog before police arrived. Police and the dog’s owner responded simultaneously to another report of a dog loose in the Center on June 26.

Police noticed a dog at large near police headquarters on June 28 and returned the dog to its owner.

On June 29, a caller reported that while walking in the Center, two dogs growled and charged her. Police spoke to the owner about the complaint and the town’s regulations. The dog warden was notified.

Police were informed about an on-going landlord/tenant dispute in HiLo on June 26.

On June 26, a caller reported that an ATV was being operated in West Neck. Police patrolled the location but the ATV had left the area.

At about 2:20 a.m. on June 27, police received a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach but were unable to respond due to an arrest at the same time.

A case of petit larceny in West Neck was reported on June 27.

On June 27, an anonymous caller reported a boat adrift off West Neck. Police contacted the boat’s captain who said he had dropped off his passengers and was waiting for them to return.

Downed limbs in the Center and Montclair were reported partially blocking the roadways on June 28. Police notified the Highway Department.

Police noticed a boat sinking at a dock in Tarkettle; the owner was advised.

A caller’s vehicle was stuck in the sand on a Ram Island beach on June 28; the vehicle had to be towed.

Police called PSEG on June 29 when a limb was reported down on primary wires in the Center.

Police were notified on June 29 that at some point during the previous year, a case of grand larceny had taken place at a Center residence.

An extra patrol was requested on June 29 to conduct radar enforcement in Westmoreland.

A caller reported hearing gunshots on Ram Island on June 29. Police searched the area with negative results.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Heights and the Center on June 24 and 25 respectively.

An alarm malfunction may have been caused by an earlier electrical storm in one case; there was no sign of any criminal activity in the second.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a false alarm in the Heights — on two separate occasions at the same location on June 26.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. EMS teams also responded to two aided cases on June 23 and 27; medical assistance was refused in both cases.