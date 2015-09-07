Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Bailey Marie O’Brien, 26, of Odessa, Florida was arrested on Saturday, July 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated, failing to stay in her lane and failing to signal. She was held overnight for arraignment and bail was set at $500.

Nicholas Ryan, 48, of Shelter Island was stopped on Friday, July 3 and charged with driving while ability impaired, failing to maintain his lane and signaling a turn. He was released on his own recognizance for a later court date.

Steven Rudolph Jr., 27, of Garden City was arrested on Sheep Pasture Lane Sunday, July 5 and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above .08, driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and failing to maintain his lane. He was held overnight for arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

Nicholas Lentini, 21 of Mattituck was stopped on Clinton Avenue on Wednesday, July 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count above .08, driving at a speed not considered reasonable and failing to keep to the right of the center line. He was held overnight for arraignment and released on his own recognizance for a later court date.

Maura Doyle, 54, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, July 2 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree. She was arraigned in Justice Court and an order of protection was issued on behalf of an unnamed complainant. She was released without bail for a later court date.

SUMMONSES

The bar manager at Sunset Beach, Nicholas Iattoni, 32, of Shelter Island and New York City, was cited for allowing a late night party to take place with music and loud noise after 3 a.m. on July 6. The party for staff members included amplified music that exceeded 50 decibels, police said.

Travis Maker, 33, of East Marion was stopped on West Neck Road on July 6 and ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, unlicensed operation of a vehicle and having no working signal lights.

On July 3 Mark Voysey, 47, of Brooklyn was stopped on West Neck Road and cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. David Nichos, 74, of New York City received a ticket for driving 46 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue on June 30.

Evan Rosenberg, 29, of Woodbury was stopped on West Neck Road on July 5 and ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Patrick Bryant, 18, of Manorville was stopped on July 5 on South Ferry Road and cited for throwing refuse on the roadway from his vehicle.

Conor Hartnett, 48, of Babylon was stopped on Shore Road July 6 and ticketed for having an uninspected vehicle and no working stop lights.

Kory Cassara, 19, of Mastic was stopped on South Ferry Road on July 5 and ticketed for having an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a call from a Hay Beach resident on July 4 about a boat sinking off Plum Gut. They were able to escort the vessel to Orient by the Sea Marina for repairs.

An unidentified woman called police on July 6 to report that while she and her party were eating at Commander Cody’s, a vehicle struck the parked car belonging to John Nucherena of Buffalo, New York. The 2006 Acura two-door sedan sustained damages in excess of $1,000, police said.

Police responded to several calls about people illegally shooting off fireworks and issued warnings but no tickets.

The operator of a boat trying to tie up as a transient at Island Boatyard on July 5 accidentally engaged the vessel in gear, colliding with the side of another vessel. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000. Police identified Yves Picot of New York City as the driver of the first boat that hit the vessel belonging to John Metz of Stony Brook.

On June 30, a UPS truck caught a Verizon phone line, breaking it in half and requiring repair by the company.

The driver was later located and told police he was unaware he had touched the line.

A South Ferry Hills woman called police on July 4 to report that items in her residence had been disturbed and broken. Police found a squirrel had gained access to the premises and apparently caused the damage.

An anonymous caller on July 3 told police that dogs were roaming an unoccupied vessel at Silver Beach; one had fallen overboard and was hanging by its leash. Police got the dog back on the boat, put the animals in a cabin and notified the boat owner.

A caller told police a dog was seen around his house July 4. The animal warden secured the dog in a kennel until he could reach the owner and alerted him to register the animal and secure a microchip.

A deer was struck on Ram Island and the driver of the vehicle had left the scene when police got the call on July 3. Police dispatched the deer.

Police responded to reports of downed limbs in Shorewood on July 1 and on South Ferry Road on July 2.

A sailboat was found adrift in West Neck Harbor on July 4 and police determined it had been improperly secured. They tried to reach the owner.

A caller alerted police that water was seeping out of the pavement at the Legion Hall on July 1. Police notified the Highway Department.

A woman told a North Ferry crew member she didn’t have cash. He instructed her to use the ATM machine at the North Ferry office and return with the cash. Instead, she left the area, but was later stopped by police and advised to return to the ferry to pay her fare.

Traffic Control Officers issued 51 parking tickets during the week.