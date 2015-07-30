Shelter Island police blotter: 20 tickets issued during week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Sobriety check points were stepped up this past weekend between Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday morning at 4 a.m. as part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End DWI Task Force. The following resulted from safety check points and random patrol checks on the Island.

Michael J. Crofton, 61, of New Canaan, Connecticut was arrested for driving while intoxicated, held overnight, and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. He was released on his own recognizance.

Matthew Maloney, 26, of Southold was issued a field appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police advised that the Task Force will continue to be in operation on the East End throughout the summer.

Motorists are reminded to assign a designated driver, call for a taxi or make arrangements to stay at a location if they have been drinking. They should also to be sure to wear seatbelts and refrain from texting or talking on cell phones while driving.

SUMMONSES

Amber Anglin, 31, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on July 22 when she was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Roberto D. Carbajal Martinez, 36, of Baltimore, Maryland was stopped on St. Mary’s Road on July 23 for driving without insurance and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

David N. Howell, 56, of East Pat­chogue was ticketed on Ram Island Drive for failure to keep to the right.

On July 24, Noel P. Gaines, 55, of Mattituck was given a summons on South Ferry Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Marvin D. Perezpineda, 35, of Hampton Bays was stopped on Smith Street on July 24 for having inadequate brake lights, driving without a license and operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration. According to Suffolk County law, his vehicle was seized as the result of a previous conviction.

Hamilton Rolfe David, 46, of Boulder, Colorado was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 24 for speeding — 52 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was also given a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On July 24, Karen D. Euceda Gutierrez, 35, of Laurel, Maryland was ticketed on North Ferry Road for using a portable electronic device and for unlicensed operation.

Richard S. Phillips, 23, of Bridgewater, New Jersey was given a ticket on West Neck Road on July 25 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Robert D. Reid, 42, of New York City was given a summons by a marine unit in the North Channel for having an unregistered boat.

Ross S. Burack, 25, of Rye Brook, New York was ticketed on the 26th in the North Channel for not having a safety certificate for a PWC.

Jeffrey Bennett Greene, 60, of Palm Beach, Florida was given a ticket in West Neck Creek on July 26 for failure to carry a registration certificate for his boat.

Jacob H. Hamrick, 30, of Shelter Island was ticketed at Sunset Beach at about 9:15 p.m. for permitting amplified music in excess of 50 DBA in the rear and deck areas.

Traffic Control Officers issued 43 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 20 Brianna L. Kimmelmann of Shelter Island was driving on a private driveway off Grand Avenue; James McCarthy was pulling into the driveway and then stopped. Ms. Kimmelmann hit the right front bumper and tire of Mr. McCarthy’s vehicle and caused a long scrape alongside her vehicle.

On the 22nd, Richard A. Zaun of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking place at the Chase Bank when he hit a vehicle driven by M. McCann-Moderelli of Pelham, New York, who was stopped and waiting to enter a parking place. There was over $1,000 in damage estimated.

On July 24, Police Officer Anthony J. Rando was conducting a traffic stop on South Ferry Road when Brooke A. Weingarten of New York City failed to move over for Officer Rando’s police car and sideswiped it. There was no damage to the patrol car and minor damage to the side-view mirror of Ms. Weingarten’s vehicle. Ms. Weingarten, 36, was given a ticket for not exhibiting “due care for an emergency vehicle while stopped or standing.”

An employee of Piccozzi’s Gas Station reported on July 26 that there had been damage to the 6-foot retaining wall on the property, due to an apparent motor vehicle accident overnight. There was minor damage to the wall, unknown damage to the vehicle that had left the scene of the accident.

Also on July 26, Angus M. Ogilvie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma backed into a vehicle owned by Joseph P. McCarthy of Southold, which was parked on Ram Island Drive. A witness heard the accident and called the police who subsequently located Mr. Ogilvie, 16. He was given a summons for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. There was minor damage to Mr. Ogilvie’s vehicle and damage to the pick up bed on the driver’s-side of Mr. McCarthy’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a report on July 21 that someone had entered an unlocked car parked on a Center driveway overnight and taken property.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute on July 21 in South Ferry Hills. The caller was advised that the situation was civil in nature.

On July 22, a caller reported helicopters landing and taking off at a field in Westmoreland. The complainant was advised that it was legal to do so.

There was a complaint on July 22 that a person was shellfishing illegally in West Neck. Police found the person had a legal commercial shellfishing permit and had taken less than the legal limit.

On July 23, a Center resident told police that a neighbor’s dog had been on the caller’s property on a number of occasions. The police were not successful in contacting the dog’s owner; the dog warden was notified.

Two dogs at large were reported in the Center on July 23. After a “brief argumentative discussion,” the owner was advised a summons would be issued if the situation continues.

On July 23, a Center caller told police that someone may have been throwing stones at the side of the house.

Police patrolled the property and surrounding area with negative results.

Police received a call in the Heights on July 24 about someone driving in the area at a high rate of speed. The area was canvassed with negative results.

On July 25, a Center caller reported dogs barking in the neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m. Police could hear the dogs in the background on the call but the barking had stopped when police arrived.

Police conducted an SLA check at the Chequit on July 25; no violations were noted.

Police responded to a complaint on July 25 about a person who had been previously advised to stay away from the property and the complainant. Police subsequently informed the person that failure to comply would result in an arrest.

On July 25, in response to a call, an injured faun in the Center, with a nearly severed front leg, was removed for treatment by Hamptons Wildlife.

On July 25, a petit larceny was reported in the Center and a burglary in the Tarkettle area.

Police were conducting stationary enforcement on July 25 when they saw a person attempting to grab her five dogs who were in an altercation with two other dogs. Police put the two dogs in the police car and issued a warning to the other dogs’ owner.

A Hay Beach caller complained on July 25 about a person yelling in the neighborhood; police interviewed all the parties involved.

At about 10:25 p.m. on July 25, a caller complained about loud music in Menantic. Police located a post-fundraiser party and, on request, the band stopped playing.

A caller told police on July 25 at about 11:45 p.m. that there was noise and lights on at Fiske Field basketball courts in the Center. The complainant requested that the lights be turned off at 10 p.m. as they had been in the past.

Police responded to a possible domestic dispute at a West Neck hotel on July 25 and found an intoxicated person in the lobby.

A marine unit on patrol noticed a boat grounded on July 25; passengers were checked for any injuries.

A sailboat was in distress off West Neck on July 26; a marine unit guided the boat back to its home dock.

Police helped a caller whose boat had hit a rock off West Neck on July 26 and stood by until SeaTow arrived.

A dog at large in West Neck was reported by an anonymous caller on July 27; the dog ran off into a wooded area.

On July 27th, a resident requested a police patrol of St. Mary’s Road because of speeding vehicles.

Police pumped out two sinking boats in Silver Beach on July 27.

Four fire alarms were set off on July 22, 23 and 24 at residences in Hay Beach, Silver Beach, Ram Island and West Neck. All four were declared false alarms by the fire chiefs who responded.

One burglary alarm was activated at a residence in Cartwright on July 26; police said the premises were secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 21, 22, 23 and 24.