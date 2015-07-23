Shelter Island calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island this week.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at school field behind the playground. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Legion Hall Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. Gym & Legion Hall Fridays 7 to 10 p.m.; Gym only Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 23

T-Shirt Bags, making a no-sew bag from an old T-shirt. Shelter Island Library, Grades 6 to 12. 3 p.m. Free.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students. Performance tent, Shore Road campus. No reservations necessary. 7:30 p.m. Repeats on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Young Naturalist Club, “Snug as a Bug,” Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a place. Free. Ages 4 and up.

National Circus Project, two-person “circus” with juggling and balancing routines. For the whole family. Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Dr. George Dempsey, Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center at Southampton Hospital, Shelter Island Library, 6:30 p.m. (Note time change). Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Yard sale and car wash, fundraiser for 8th grade educational Disney trip, Shelter Island School, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Rain date, Sunday, July 26.

Shelter Island Cricket Club fundraiser, on field in front of Island Boatyard, 10 a.m. start.Kids take the field at noon. 50/50 raffle and after-party at Shipwreck at SALT. Benefits Ambulance Corps; donations appreciated. Visit SIcricket.com.

Mashomack summer benefit, 35th annual dinner/dance. 6 p.m. Call 749-1001 for more information and reservations.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m.

Super Summer Snow Globes, come to the library and shake it up! 2 p.m. Free.

Galerie Mallory, birdhouse exhibit & auction, opening reception. 4 to 6 p.m. Auction benefits Peconic Land Trust and continues through August 9.

Porch Party, Shelter Island Educational Foundation benefit, the Chequit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person. To purchase, email Margaret Colligan at margcoll@optonline.net or visit shelterislandedfoundation.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Emoji Art, recreate a favorite emoji as a plush friend and pillow. Grades 6 to 12, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Japanese Floating Lanterns, make and decorate your own at the library with artist Cheryl Frey Richards. 2 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Perlman Music Program annual summer benefit, reception followed by dinner and a concert celebrating 15 years on Shelter Island. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, Eileen Duffy, “Behind the Bottle: The Rise of Wine on Long Island,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 23: Green Options Committee, 12 noon

July 27: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

July 27: Shelter Island Fire Department district meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

July 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 31: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.